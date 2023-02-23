If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We’re constantly on the lookout for the best beauty and skincare products out there so you know what’s worthy of adding to your daily routine. When you’ve read through as many shopper reviews as we have and see “OMG” pop up numerous times, you just know a product has to be good. That’s what we came across when we found Nativa SPA’s Quinoa Firming Body Lotion. That’s right, everyone’s favorite superfood is now the star or golden ingredient in a line of shopper-loved Brazilian skincare products.

Quinoa may not be an ingredient you think of when you’re looking for products that will be good for your skin, but it just might be your next new skincare obsession. According to Nativa SPA, their exclusive formula includes the “precious qualities” of quinoa and is “booming” with nutrients that stimulate collagen production. In addition to that, their formulas are said to provide 30 times more nutrition to the skin than coconut oil.

While the brand offers several quinoa-based products, Nativa SPA’s Quinoa Firming Body Lotion is one that shoppers just can’t get enough of. According to the description, it’s rich in omegas 3, 6, and 9. It was made to improve the skin’s barrier, increase firmness and elasticity, and more. Not only that, its scent is warm and floral, with notes of peony and “comforting” vanilla. For numerous shoppers, the scent is a huge selling point with several describing it as heavenly.

IMAGE: nativaSPA nativaSPA

Nativa SPA Quinoa Firming Body Lotion $25 Buy now

The Nativa SPA Quinoa Firming Body Lotion has over 1,000 reviews, most of which are glowing. It works so well, shoppers seem to be seriously impressed. As one wrote, “I can not get over how great this lotion is. It’s very gentle on the skin and made my very dry skin feel silky, smooth, toned, and amazing. The packaging and everything about this is amazing. Would HIGHLY recommend.”

If harsh winter weather is ruining your skin, this lotion is just the thing you need for your routine. In fact, one shopper said it’s “perfect” for their extra dry skin. “It has a wonderful scent and leaves my skin feeling super nourished and like insanely soft,” they wrote. “I love this stuff and would definitely purchase when I run out.”

Numerous reviewers raved over the lotion's delicious scent. "Not only is it super hydrating, it smells WONDERFUL!" one shopper wrote. "I get more compliments on the scent than I do when I wear perfume!" Another shopper who mentioned the scent said, "My skin feels amazing and people are always asking what perfume I'm wearing (none!)."

If you’re wondering how well it actually works, just read this review from a shopper who had zero luck finding the right lotion for them until they came across Nativa SPA. “It’s hard for me to find a body lotion that works for me,” they said. “This amazingness in a bottle has went above and beyond, and exceeded all of my expectations. As a bonus, the firming works. You don’t have to question, IT WORKS.”

While the Quinoa Firming Body Lotion is definitely a star in the brand’s quinoa collection, it’s not the only product worth checking out. There’s also a body oil and a firming hand cream that also have near perfect ratings. Don’t miss out and see what Nativa SPA has to offer you today.

