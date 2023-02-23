If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Finding quality jewelry that doesn’t cost a fortune is tough. And when you’re looking for specific pieces, it gets even more challenging. Luckily we have BaubleBar — an online jewelry retailer that is affordable and offers some of the best jewelry you can add to your cart. The pieces are so good that celebrities like Drew Barrymore rave about them. And if you’re a Disney lover, we just found a deal you can’t pass up at BaubleBar. Right now, you can get a sparkly pair of Mickey Mouse earrings for only $15.

The Disney collection at BaubleBar has tons of picks that make it hard just to add one piece to your cart. You can browse bracelets, charms, earrings, and more! The best part? They’re perfect for Disney-obsessives of any age. Right now, you can get a best-selling pair of Mickey earrings for only $15. That means you can grab multiple pairs for nearly the price of one.

These Mickey Mouse earrings will make any Disney lover’s heart happy. They have a classic design and are coated in gold, and have a post-back closure. The pair also includes dimensional details that add plenty of sparkle to the earrings.

If you prefer a classic pair of Mickey Mouse earrings sans the sparkle, then make sure you snag these. They are plated with gold and still have that distinct Disney shape. This pair is also majorly discounted and are selling fast.

Hurry and get yours before it’s too late. With prices under $20, we’re sure the pairs of earrings won’t be in stock long.