Amazon Shoppers Love This Ergonomic Office Chair & Say It’s ‘Phenomenal’ & ‘Incredibly Comfortable’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Ergonomic office chairs are one of those things you don’t think you need until you sit in one. The lumbar support, the headrest, and the multiple points of adjustability are all key to relieving your achy back, neck, and shoulders caused by desk work. And according to those who have tried it, the ErgoTune Supreme Ergonomic Office Chair is one that is definitely worth the money.

The ErgoTune Supreme features 11 points of adjustability, including the auto-adjusting ATLAS lumbar support that keeps the natural curve of your lower back in place no matter how you’re sitting. The chair also offers support to your head, neck, and arms with the three-way adjustable headrest and four-way adjustable armrests that can pivot up to 270 degrees.

You can also recline the ErgoTune Supreme and calibrate the recline degree and tension to a specific point to achieve maximum comfortability. The chair is also made with DuraWeave hybrid mesh that keeps you cool and cradles you without causing discomfort like a hard surface can.

Image: ErgoTune

ErgoTune Supreme Ergonomic Office Chair $549 Buy now

The chair will set you back at just under $550 (or $569 on Amazon), but according to the Amazon shoppers who are using it on a daily basis, the investment is absolutely worth it.

“A really nice chair with back support that I never knew I wanted,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “I don’t have back issues but I do sit a lot and was looking for a comfortable chair that was breathable and comfortable for long periods of sitting … This is a solidly built, incredibly customizable, very comfortable chair. At this price point, I think its [sic] a good deal, especially if you spend a lot of time sitting like I do.”

Someone else wrote, “This chair is excellent. Purchased and it arrived within 24 hours, was very easy to assemble and incredibly comfortable … Very easy to adjust to comfort levels, no aches and pains even after sitting in it all day for my desk job. Wish I changed to this sooner.”

Related story Dinner Bowls Are a Game-Changing New Dining Trend & They're Under $1 at Target

In addition to the glowing reviews from Amazon, SheKnows’ senior food and lifestyle editor, Kenzie Mastroe, personally uses this chair in her home office, “This chair has single-handedly reduced my shoulder and back pain significantly. The chair is easy to adjust to your body type and the fun colors that it comes in are definitely a bonus too!'” Mastroe says.

Do your back a favor and invest in the ErgoTune Supreme Ergonomic Office Chair to make your work-from-home setup actually work for you.

Before you go, check out our gallery: