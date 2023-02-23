Shoppers Say This $13 Staple in Selena Gomez’s Beauty Routine Has a ‘Superior Calming Effect’ on Dry or Irritated Skin

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Waking up for an early morning flight is already hard enough. But if you want healthy-looking skin, then it’s important to stick to your skincare routine even if you’re half asleep. Well, at least that’s true for Selena Gomez whose recent TikTok shows her entire regimen before a 6 A.M. flight. And let’s just say we want all of her go-to products now. Her skin completely transformed from dry to a dewy glow all thanks to her hydration helpers like this $13 toner from Dermalogica. The Multi-Active Toner is definitely a must-have this season. It calms and hydrates your skin in preparation for the cold weather that dries out your skin.

If you ask us, don’t sleep on toners this winter! They’re a great way to prep your skin so your following moisturizers and cleansers can be more effective. Simply, just apply a few spritzes of this Dermalogica product here and there to soothe your skin. The Multi-Active Toner is great for skin that’s dry, dull, and has an uneven texture. This light formula will help to refresh the skin while leaving skin so soft and smooth.

A longtime user vouches that it felt like a spa treatment with just a few sprays. “I have been using this toner for 7 years. It provides a refreshing feel and allows my moisturizer to absorb better. Most of all it smells amazing like you are having a nice spa facial.”

Dermalogica Multi-active Toner

Image: Dermalogica.

Multi-Active Toner $ Buy now

Whereas another reviewer absolutely swears by this toner, saying “It’s my holy grail when my skin starts getting dry or irritated, and I’ve never found any beauty product as refreshing as spritzing it on in the mornings or evenings (or sometimes when I just need a little pick-me-up).

Again, this Selena Gomez-loved toner will only cost $13 to make your skin feel moist and healthy. Not to mention, it leaves a beautiful glow instantly. So, snag the Multi-Active Toner now to nourish your skin this winter.

While you’re at it, add these other Dermalogica products that Gomez uses in her morning routine. Related story The Secret to a Compliment-Worthy Glow Is This Fast-Acting Product From Mandy Moore's Go-To Skincare Brand

Dermalogica Smart Response Serum

Image: Dermalogica.

After Selena tones her skin, she makes sure to apply Dermalogica’s Smart Response Serum right after. For good reason, this serum prevents any skin damage from dehydration to fine lines and wrinkles appearing. Overall, it will leave your complexion looking brighter, clearer, and smooth.

Smart Response Serum $145 Buy now

Dermalogica Dynamic Skin Retinol Serum

Image: Dermalogica.

Next up in Gomez’ skincare routine is Dermalgoica’s Dynamic Skin Retinol Serum. This award-winning formula minimizes pores, leaves softer skin, and reduces wrinkles in just two weeks.