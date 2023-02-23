If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you ask us, good waterproof mascaras are hard to come by. We’re talking about ones that absolutely will not budge through rain, snow, or shine. Ones that won’t give you those dreaded “raccoon eyes” when you’re going hard at the gym or a watching a sad movie. You get the picture. But fortunately, we came across a waterproof mascara that numerous shoppers say is an actual holy grail. Right now, you can even snag a deluxe sized version of the mascara for free during Ulta’s National Lash Day sale.

The GrandeMASCARA Waterproof Conditioning Peptide Mascara was created by the brand responsible for TikTok’s favorite lash enhancing serum (not to mention, a Brooke Shields’ go-to). It’s described as “an Italian made long-lasting waterproof mascara that provides extreme lash volume and length.” Not only does it stay put and give you enviable length, the mascara is also made with ingredients that conditions your lashes while you have it on. So you’re basically getting lash care and makeup in just one swipe. It’s no wonder shoppers can’t stop raving over how great it is.

As mentioned before, you can get one for free at Ulta. All you have to do is make a Grande Cosmetics purchase of $50. That shouldn’t be too hard considering the brand has so many must-have products including the best-selling lash enhancing serum and the recently dropped GrandeBrow Tinted Brow Gel + Brow Enhancing Serum. Plus, select products are 30% off right now. There’s really no better time to shop.

Now that you know what the GrandeMASCARA Waterproof Conditioning Peptide Mascara is supposed to do for your lashes, here’s what shoppers say it actually does.

According to one shopper who called it their "holy grail" waterproof mascara, it helped them survive a two-week rainy Iceland vacation. "I wore this mascara every day — during downpour that happened during a hike, kayaking in a glacier lagoon/fjord, in geothermal hot springs like Secret Lagoon and Blue Lagoon," they wrote. "This mascara did not run or budge. Applied easily without being clumpy and gave me dark, separated, defined lashes. It survived the extreme conditions of our adventure honeymoon."

Another recent reviewer said they were absolutely “in love” with the mascara. “This mascara is the only waterproof mascara that holds true to the name!” they wrote. “It makes my lashes look so full and long!”

One shopper who’s tried everything said they finally found The One with Grande Cosmetics. “My go to forever mascara was discontinued…isn’t that how it goes?” they said. “I’ve tried a TON of mascaras and just had ZERO luck, until GrandeMASCARA. There’s no flaking, no smudging when sweaty or crying. It’s perfect!”

Again, Ulta currently has a promo where you can score a free deluxe sized version of the mascara with a $50 purchase of Grande Cosmetics products. The promotion does end on February 25, so be sure to take advantage while you still can!

