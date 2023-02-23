If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re reading this, then your dog likely has a penchant to destroy every toy that crosses his path. Plushies don’t stand chance, balls are ripped to shreds, and anything hard plastic is like beef jerky to him. So … is your dog destined to be toyless for his entire life? No, definitely not. This pineapple dog toy from MIDOG on Amazon actually holds up in the jaws of power chewers, and pet parents say it’s a game changer for their dogs who ruin everything.

The <a href=”http://Before you go, check out our slideshow below: “>MIDOG Pineapple Chew Toy for Aggressive Chewers is made from bite-resistant natural rubber and has a crunchy plastic texture inside that dogs can’t get enough of. You can fill the toy with small treats or kibbles to keep dogs interested or let your dog chew away on the textured pineapple surface, which will clean his teeth of tartar and buildup.

The pineapple toy comes in three sizes — small, large, and extra-large — and even comes with a lifetime replacement guarantee. So if your dog pushes that “indestructible” descriptor to the limit, you can contact the company to grab a new one.

Image: MIDOG

MIDOG Pineapple Chew Toy For Aggressive Chewers $17 Buy now

“Bud is a 2-year-old pit that chews and destroys all he can,” one pet parent wrote. “He loves to chew and has ruined so many rubber toys, even some I thought would last a little while even. But with his tough jaw chews this seems like it will hold up quite a while and it’s his favorite toy. Well done!”

Another dog parent called this toy a “home run,” noting that their dog is still playing with it a year after they purchased it. “He is a pit mix with anxiety and an extreme chewer,” they wrote. “We struggled to find any toy they he couldn’t destroy in minutes. I was feeling defeated. I found this toy and read the reviews and figured I would give it a shot. I’m so glad I did. After one year the only thing he has managed to destroy is the green leafy part on top. And it took some serious time for him to do that, it wasn’t overnight. I highly recommend this for anyone with aggressive chewers! It also has a spot for treats!”

Yes, even the most powerful of power chewers can still play with toys — this sturdy little pineapple proves it!

Related story The Secret to a Compliment-Worthy Glow Is This Fast-Acting Product From Mandy Moore's Go-To Skincare Brand

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: