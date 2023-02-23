This Under-$20 Snuffle Mat From Amazon Is a Great ‘Stress Reliever’ for Anxious Dogs

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

You’ve heard of slow feeders and puzzle toys before, but have you checked out snuffle mats yet? These fun, interactive dog toys not only slow down your dog’s eating habits but also provide mental stimulation that could be a relief for anxious pups. Plus, they’re an all-around good time for dogs who love to stay busy.

The PET ARENA Snuffle Mat is one of the bestselling snuffle mats on Amazon with over 2,800 five-star reviews. The snuffle fringe is made from soft, eco-friendly polar fleece material that is attached to a drawstring bag that can be pulled tight to make the snuffling more difficult or loosened to expand the mat’s surface area. The entire thing can be machine washed after all the snuffling is said and done.

Simply hide treats or kibbles in the snuffle fringe, and let your dog get to work. The mat can be used as a slow feeder at mealtimes, or as a toy for stress relief and fun! And right now, you can grab this mat for under $20 while it’s on sale.

“This product is my #1 stress reliever for my dog!” one five-star pet parent wrote. “I cannot believe how much my dog loves this product. I can easily sprinkle some treats inside and adjust the tightness of the mat and my dog has fun for 20/30/40 minutes!”

Another pet parent wrote, “I feed my dog almost every meal in this to slow him down and get some enrichment in! I love how I can throw it in the wash and air dry it with no worries.”

So whether you’re trying to keep an anxious dog at ease, keep a playful pup busy, or slow down your dog’s eating routine, this snuffle mat from PET ARENA may just become the new favorite toy in your household.

