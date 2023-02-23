Glossier Is Finally Available to Shop at Sephora: Here Are 5 Products We’re Buying ASAP

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.
Even though we’re two months into 2023, we’re still celebrating. The new year is giving nothing but excitement, especially when it comes to beauty launches. One we’ve been counting down to is Glossier’s launch at Sephora. That’s right. Two iconic brands teamed up together to give you the best shopping experience. Now, you can swatch your favorite celebrity-approved Glossier products as you stroll through Sephora’s aisles. We can’t wait to test new Balm Dotcom flavors that even Ina Garten can’t resist.
The news is creating plenty of buzz with shoppers and industry professionals alike, and it’s been highly anticipated to continue to build the brand’s community. “Glossier is built on community, and Sephora is not only an iconic global retailer but also embodies our commitment to community,” said Kyle Leahy, Glossier Chief Executive Officer in a press release. “It is a beauty destination and the perfect partner for Glossier’s first-ever retail relationship. We both strive to celebrate the joys of beauty discovery and it’s where so many of our customers are already shopping. Before this collaboration was even announced, Glossier was one of the most searched brands on Sephora.com.”
The launch makes it easier than ever grab new skincare and makeup like the iconic Balm Dotcom or the Cloud Paint. And you will be able to use your Sephora Insider points, too, when you purchase Glossier products. Ahead see what we’re filling our carts with.
Balm Dotcom Lip Balm and Skin Salve
You can’t hear Glossier’s name without their fan favorite, Balm Dotcom, coming to mind. The balm glides across your lips to soothe, hydrate, and lightly gloss them. Plus, the flavors are divine.
Solar Paint Luminious Gel-Cream Bronzer
This gel-cream bronzer adds light coverage and a sun-kissed glow. Glossier’s formula has a lightweight texture that blends seamlessly into the skin. It also adds a hint of highlight thanks to the included light-reflecting pearls.
Lash Slick Lift and Lengthening Mascara
If you’re looking for a mascara that lifts and lengthens your lashes, then you have to stock up on this one from Glossier. The weightless formula is flexible and moves through your hairs with every swipe. The mascara is made with Japanese fiber technology, which lengthens lashes. There is also vegan biotin that conditions and softens your strands.
Cloud Paint Gel Cream Blush
Shoppers love the Cloud Paint Gel Cream Blush because the “color of this is beautiful and extremely pigmented.” The blush feels liike a gel and blends like a cream, making it buildable with a gorgeous payoff.
Futuredew Facial Oil-Serum Hybrid
Glossier also has some impressive skincare picks available at Sephora. We’re stocking up on the Futuredew Facial Oil-Serum Hybrid. It’s packed with a four-oil blend that includes jojoba, grapeseed, evening primrose, and rosehip oils which gives a dewy glow. The formula also has sugarcane squalane that locks in moisture for all-day hydration.
