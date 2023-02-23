Blake Lively & Olivia Wilde Swear By CeraVe, Here Are 5 Products Worth Adding to Your Skincare Routine

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s always fun taking a look at new skincare products, but there’s something comforting about coming back to ones you know and love. One brand that’s hard to quit is CeraVe — a best-selling drugstore brand that gives the best results for your skin. Plus, celebrities like Blake Lively and Olivia Wilde swear by the products. And the best part? You can shop them all at Amazon (hello, Prime delivery).

CeraVe has multiple best-selling skincare products on Amazon that have earned thousands of five-star reviews. The brand’s formulas are gentle and effective, which makes them an excellent match for all skin types, ranging from normal to eczema-prone. Plus, you can score some celebrity-approved picks like the Moisturizing Lotion SPF 30, which is a favorite of Lively.

Ahead, see five of our favorite CeraVe products you can add to your cart now.

Cream-to-Foam Cleanser

CeraVe

This cleanser has earned nearly 82,000 five-star ratings, making it one of the best face washes you can add to your cart. CeraVe’s formula is filled with ingredients that are best suited for those with normal to dry skin. It has hyaluronic acid and ceramides, which lock moisture to the skin and protect the complexion.

One reviewer said that this is the “only cleanser I’ll use.” They also added, “I’ve used this cleanser for about five years now. I’ve had a long battle with acne and combination sensitive skin. This is the only cleanser I’ve found that does a great job of cleansing without disrupting my moisture barrier. It’s so gentle and holds in moisture really well. Evened out my complexion and never upset my face.”

The cleanser is available at Amazon, Ulta, Target, and Walmart.

CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser $13.91 Buy now

Moisturizing Lotion SPF 30

CeraVe

This AM Facial Moisturizing Lotion is the next CeraVe product that takes the number one spot in the face moisturizer category. The SPF moisturizer is formulated hand in hand with dermatologists to ensure its effectiveness and safety. It has a non-comedogenic, fragrance-free formula that doesn’t cause any irritation or breakouts. You also get a dose of micro-fine zinc oxide sunscreen that protects against UVA/UVB rays.

“I’ve been using the CeraVe Facial Moisturizing for a few weeks now, and I’m really impressed with how well it works,” a shopper wrote. “The lotion is lightweight and absorbs quickly, leaving my skin feeling moisturized without feeling greasy or heavy. I love that it has SPF 30, which is important to me for protecting my skin from the sun’s harmful rays.”

Snag one for yourself at Amazon, or you can also find it during your next Target trip.

CeraVe AM Facial Moisturizing Lotion SPF 30 $14.46 Buy now

Face Wash Acne Treatment

CeraVe

If you have acne-prone skin, CeraVe has a formula for you! This cleansing wash is perfect for banishing breakouts and keeping future ones at bay. The face wash has a blend of salicylic acid, niacinamide, and ceramides, which removes dead skin cells that clog pores and hydrates skin. And it’s available at your favorite stores, like Amazon and Ulta.

The cleanser is suited for all, even teens.”My 16 teen-year-old son has real bad acne and uses this every day, and it clears him right up,” a five-star reviewer noted.

CeraVe Face Wash Acne Treatment $13.47 Buy now

Eczema Relief Creamy Body Oil

Cerave

If you’re looking for relief for your eczema-prone skin? CeraVe’s Creamy Body Oil gently soothes itchy, scaly, and dry skin thanks to the included colloidal oatmeal and safflower oil. The “occlusive texture feels like a combination of a moisturizing cream and a body oil all in one. Once applied, it is absorbed quickly, leaving skin feeling smooth and hydrated, never greasy,” the brand says. “This cream was the answer to my suffering!” a customer wrote.

It’s in stock now at Amazon, Walmart, and Dermstore.

Cerave Eczema Relief Creamy Body Oil $15.83 Buy now

Hyaluronic Acid Serum for Face

Cerave

This Cerave Hyaluronic Acid Serum is a perfect addition to your skincare routine if you have fine lines and wrinkles. The formula is packed with hyaluronic acid to plump skin, ceramides to strengthen the skin’s barrier, and vitamin B5 to smooth uneven texture. But a lesser-known benefit of the serum is that it works on stretch marks.

“I was using this on my face, then read online that hyaluronic acid can help with stretch marks. Figured I had nothing to lose, I’ve been applying this CeraVe to my stretch marks, and after five months of use, I have noticed a significant reduction. Unfortunately, I didn’t think it was going to work, so I didn’t take any before photos. They aren’t gone by any means, but they are a lot lighter and not as deep,” one said.

Better yet, you can stock up on the serum from Amazon, Ulta, or Walmart.

Cerave Hyaluronic Acid Serum for Face with Vitamin B5 and Ceramides $18.28 Buy now

