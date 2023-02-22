TikTok Found a $14 Lookalike of Lululemon’s Fan-Fave Sweatshirt & They’re Selling Out Super Fast

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Chances are you’ve stocked up on all the cozy essentials you need for winter. But let’s be honest, you can never have too many warm socks, sweaters, blankets, or sweatshirts. In fact, it’s time to make room for one more sweatshirt that you’ll want to snuggle in for the rest of the season. ICYMI, TikTok has once again, found another Lululemon lookalike that’s incredibly comfortable and super soft. Interestingly enough, you can shop at it at one very surprising place!

Costco has a crewneck sweater that looks and feels just as good as Lululemon’s Softstreme Perfectly Oversized Cropped Crew. And the best part is, the Sage Ladies’ Scuba Cozy Top at Costco is literally only $14 for a limited time. That’s right, shoppers no longer have to spend over $100 for a Lululemon style — $118 to be exact! Plus, if you want to save more on quality items at Costco like tasty food or premium beauty, we recommend signing up for their membership here. You can score benefits on so many unique finds along with other exclusive services.

But of course, if there’s anything to add to your Costco cart first, we suggest the Sage Ladies’ Scuba Cozy Top. Again, it’s a worthy rival to Lululemon’s top-selling crewneck sweater. And there are a lot more perks to this cheaper alternative than just its buttery soft fabric. The pullover also has side pockets and offers more coverage compared to the OG Lululemon top. So, it’s no surprise that Scuba Cozy Top at Cosco is mostly sold out in a few of its colorways.

Don’t worry, though, we’ve found similar styles on Amazon that are affordable, stylish, and cozy. And we bet you’ll have a hard time choosing which one is your favorite after you see our choices. So, check out below a few Amazon lookalikes of the Lululemon sweatshirt below. They make the perfect pieces to slip into for all-day wear. Maybe even a couple of days after that, but who’s counting?

Amazon Essentials Classic-Fit Crewneck Sweatshirt

Image: Amazon Essentials.

According to one reviewer, Amazon Essential’s Crewneck is the sweater for cold weather. If you ask us, we would want to wear it all the time right now too. Made from breathable cotton, this Lululemon lookalike offers a similar roomy fit and warmth that makes it a great addition.

“I find this shirt very comfortable and warm,” said a reviewer. “I really like the thick knit of the shirt, which gives it plenty of insulation for cold days.”

Related story Shoppers Say Their Skin ‘Looks Nearly Flawless’ Thanks to This $11 Retinol Serum From a Gemma Chan-Approved Brand

Amazon Essentials Classic-Fit Crewneck Sweatshirt $17.70-$18.90 Buy now

The Drop Margot Sweatshirt

Image: The Drop/Amazon.

Make the Drop’s Margot Sweatshirt your go-to fit this winter. It’s flattering and comfy enough to wear to any casual outing. Customers rave that it’s the “best sweatshirt ever,” “good for everyday wear,” and that its super soft fabric is well-made.

The Drop Margot Sweatshirt $15.52-$39.90 Buy now

THE GYM PEOPLE Women’s Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirt

Image: THE GYM PEOPLE/Amazon.

A sweatshirt is a winter staple, so why not add a couple to your closet right now? The Gym People’s sweatshirt gives you an identical oversized look to the Lululemon and Costco sweatshirt versions. Even an Amazon reviewer would agree: “This sweatshirt is honestly one of the most comfortable sweatshirts I have ever owned. The quality is 100% comparable to Lululemon.”

THE GYM PEOPLE Women’s Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirt $28.99 Buy now

LASLULU Women’s Fleece Lined Pullover

Image: LASLULU/Amazon.

If you want another Lululemon style at a more budget-friendly price, then LASLULU’s comfy hoodie at Amazon is the one for you. It’s a twin pair of the beloved Scuba hoodie, but $80 less than the original.

LASLULU Hoodies Fleece Lined Pullover $39.99 Buy now

Before you go, check out this slideshow below