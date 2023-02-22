This Chef-approved Hestan Cookware Set Is an Unheard of 62% Off Today at Nordstrom

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Whether you are a home chef who loves to try new, exotic recipes or more of a five-minute-meal kind of cook, stocking your kitchen with a quality set of cookware is a must. You want to trust that your pots and pans are going to cook every dish to perfection and be easy to clean and store. Of course, quality cookware can be quite an investment. That’s why when we saw that Nordstrom has gorgeous stainless-steel set for 63% off its regular price — that adds up to a savings of $250 — we gasped with delight.

This three-piece Hestan cookware set, handcrafted in Italy, is forged from stainless steel for strength, beauty and reliable performance. Oven and broiler safe to 600°F, the set includes an 11-inch skillet and 2-quart saucepan with lid. A tri-ply body and responsive pure aluminum core deliver optimum performance, maximum durability and fast, even heat distribution. Sealed rims are flared for precision pouring, while ergonomic handles are secured to the skillet and saucepan with flush rivets to provide a firm, comfortable hold when cooking or serving. Ergonomic stainless steel handles are secured to the saucepan and fry pan with dual flush rivets for easy cleaning and nesting storage.

Hestan ProBond 3-Piece Cookware Set

Courtesy of Hestan.

Hestan ProBond 3-Piece Cookware Set $149.97 Buy now

I mean, this is a sexy set of cookware, amirite? So sleek and shiny! Plus, this size skillet and covered saucepan are the workhorses of any kitchen, so a professional-quality set will make any home chef’s duties that much easier. And at this price, you almost can’t afford not to buy it! And maybe even buy a couple extra sets for your friends and family.

Here’s an idea: You could be the Oprah of amazing cookware at your next holiday gift exchange — “You get a Hestan cookware set! And you get a Hestan cookware set!” You’ll go down in history and be forever remembered for generations. You’re welcome.