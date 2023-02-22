Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Black Mind & Body - Spotlight

Shoppers Are Ditching Their Chanel Heels For These Comfortable Lookalikes They Can Wear "For Hours With No Foot or Back Pain"

Vivaia Julie Round-Toe Chunky Heels
SheKnows Danielle Giarratano Design

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Take a peek in your closet to see if you have any comfortable heels. If you can’t find a pair, it’s time to change that. Luckily, you don’t have to search for long because we’ve already found the perfect pair. These heels from Vivaia are so comfortable, that one shopper tossed their Chanel heels for these efficient lookalikes that they can wear “for hours with no foot or back pain.”

The Julie Round-Toe Chunky Heels are a dream when it comes to heels. They are supportive, modern, and stylish. The shoes are crafted from six plastic bottles and an anti-slip runner outsole. The shoes also have a deodorizing lining that ensures you never have odors locked into the heels.

Vivaia Julie Round-Toe Chunky Heels in Black

Vivaia Round-Toe Chunky Heels in Black
Vivaia

These heels were made for walking, literally. They’re so comfortable that shoppers report that they never hurt their feet. The shoes have a retro-inspired design that you see throughout the silhouette, especially the heel. Speaking of the heel, it’s crafted in a thicker block that adds extra stability and support while walking. The round-toe heels include insoles that feel like clouds on your heels, and have deodorizing and antimicrobial properties.

One reviewer wrote that the shoes make you feel like you’re “walking on clouds.” Another wrote, “I’ve never been able to wear anything but flats (I love my Vivaia’s). These shoes are so comfortable and easy to walk in that I’m really amazed.”

Round-Toe Chunky Heels $139.00

Vivaia Julie Round-Toe Chunky Heels in Cream

Vivaia Round-Toe Chunky Heels in Cream
Vivaia

Vivaia’s Julie Round-Toe Chunky Heels also come in a cream shade too. Much like the black option, the heels also have a color blocking on the heel. The shoes still have the brand’s comfortable and distinct design that shoppers love.

Reviewers of all ages swear by the shoes. “My mother swears by them. After a decade of not wearing heels, she’s back at it,” one explained.

Round-Toe Chunky Heels $139.00

If you’ve already added the Julie heels to your cart, Vivaia has plenty of other excellent shoes to shop from. You can browse best-sellers which include flats, boots, and loafers.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below:

