If you’re looking to give your beauty routine a much-needed upgrade, we believe that celebrity-approved products are the way to go. After all, they seem to know best when it comes to products that make you look seriously good. While there are so many celeb-loved beauty brands to choose from, there’s one particular brand that numerous celebrities keep in their makeup bag. We’re talking ILIA beauty. If you want to know what the best ILIA products are, we’ve got you covered!

From Kate Hudson and Gwyneth Paltrow, to Pamela Anderson and Kourtney Kardashian, the clean beauty brand ILIA has a full collection of makeup essentials that aid your skin along with actual skincare products. Not to mention, it also has a few award-winners in its lineup, and they’re well-deserved. The products are surprisingly affordable, leave a natural look, is simple to use, and is safe for your skin. And celebrities are not the only ones who love ILIA. TikTok is also obsessed with its minimalist makeup like the multitasking blush, lengthening mascara, and more.

But if you’re curious about what ILIA products celebrities swear by, then we’ve compiled a few of their favorites. No doubt you’ll have a beauty haul after you see these picks. So, check out the best ILIA products that celebrities have in their beauty routines below.

Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40

Image: ILIA.

Ilia

The Super Serum Skin Tint is a must-have for so many celebrities like Kate Hudson, Cindy Crawford, Bethenny Frankel, and more. It provides dewy coverage that leaves your skin seemingly unblemished while also protecting it against the sun. I’ve tried it as well, and it’s my go-to product for everyday makeup. Try all of its beautiful shades now at ILIA, Sephora, or Amazon.

Super Serum Skin Tint $48 Buy now

Limitless Lash Mascara

Image: ILIA.

TikTok can’t stop raving about ILIA’s Limitless Lash Mascara that’s lash extensions in a tube. This Olivia-approved product lengthens and adds volume for just $28. Better yet, you can try it for as low as $13 with its miniature size too. So, add it to your cart now from either of the following stores: ILIA, Sephora, and Amazon.

Limitless Lash Lengthening Clean Mascara $ Buy now

True Skin Serum Concealer

Image: ILIA.

Who doesn’t love a skincare makeup hybrid? Well, Pamela Anderson is a fan of the True Skin Serum Concealer in her handbag, per British Vogue. The medium-coverage concealer easily blends to conceal blemishes as well as brightens and smooths skin over time. The bonus part? It’s available in 20 inclusive shades at ILIA, Sephora, and Amazon.

<a href=”https://iliabeauty.com/products/mesquite-sc6#”>True Skin Serum Concealer</a> $32 Buy now

DayLite Highlighting Powder

Image: ILIA.

Another favorite of Pamela Anderson is this daytime highlighter. During her British Vogue video, she said “we didn’t know about this in the ’90s but this is good.” And she’s right! The DayLite Highlighting Powder offers a radiant glow that elevates your entire glam. Kourtney Kardashian also wears it in its soft gold shade, Decades, that you can snag at the following places: ILIA, Sephora, and Amazon.

DayLite Highlighting Powder $34 Buy now

Balmy Gloss Tinted Lip Oil

Image: ILIA.

Looking for an affordable lip gloss? Treat yourself to the Balmy Gloss Tinted Lip Oil that intensely hydrates and plumps, while leaving your lips soft. Even Gwyneth Paltrow can’t resist how good it looks and feels on her lips. It’s available to shop now in its various pink shades at ILIA, Sephora, and Amazon.

Balmy Gloss Tinted Lip Oil $26 Buy now

NightLite Bronzing Powder

Image: ILIA.

Give your skin a sun-kissed glow with the NightLite Bronzing Powder. It leaves a soft, second-skin finish that adds warmth to your makeup look. Kourtney Kardashian uses it in “Novelty”, a medium tan shade, on the hollows of her cheekbones, according to Poosh. If you’re looking for a new bronzer, we recommend this product that you can shop at ILIA, Sephora, or Amazon.

NightLite Bronzing Powder $34 Buy now

