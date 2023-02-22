Shoppers Are Calling This $13 Kim Kardashian-Approved Moisturizer ‘Old Fashioned Magic’ for Really Dry Skin & It Also Removes Makeup

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When you need to add a new skincare product that eliminates dry and irritated skin, it can be overwhelming to comb through the thousands of options available. To save you time, we did the work for you and found a cream that hails from French pharmacies. It’s also Kim Kardashian-approved. Meet Embryolisse’s Lait Creme Fluid Face & Body Moisturizer — yep, you can use it on your body too!

If you’ve always coveted the French girl glow, then this cream from Embryolisse is “how the French do moisturizing,” one shopper said. The Lait Creme Fluid Face & Body Moisturizer is a multitasking moisturizer that you can use on the body and face. It’s packed with soy proteins, protective beeswax, aloe vera, and shea butter which all work together to nourish and soothe skin. Better yet, the cream also leaves skin plumper and more radiant.

And if you’re worried about the cream being too heavy for your complexion, we’re here to confirm that it easily absorbs and has a lightweight texture that your skin will love. It doesn’t leave a greasy or filmy finish.

Embryolisse Lait Creme Fluid Face & Body Moisturizer

Embryolisse

$12.60

The cream is “old fashioned magic,” according to one. It banishes dry skin in just a few pumps of the product.

“Lives up to the hype,” another five-star reviewer wrote. “This is a perennial favorite on sites devoted to French drugstore brands. Tho I wouldn’t call it a miracle. I am very pleased with it, even at almost twice the price of what I can get it for in France. But then again, I don’t need a pricey plane ticket. It absorbs easily and leaves no residue or funky odor on my clothes or sheets. Because of my penchant for hot showers, the skin on my arms and legs can become dry and irritated. This helps that tight, itchy feeling immensely and goes to work quickly.”

A final reviewer wrote, “I love this product. This is the second time I’ve bought this lotion because my skin absolutely loves it. I am also eight months pregnant and have used this lotion during the day and coconut oil at night for stretch mark prevention. So far, I have no stretch marks! This product may be another great preventative measure for them! Either way, my skin is so soft, and my lover always compliments my skin.”

