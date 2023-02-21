If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

As we all know, trying to improve your skin takes time. Whether it’s removing blemishes or fixing hyperpigmentation, oftentimes, it takes weeks or sometimes months before you see the results you actually want. Thankfully, we have foundation. If you think about it, foundation is basically an instant-fix beauty hack for concealing skin problems that don’t go away fast. If you choose the right one, it can naturally blend into the skin, making your complexion look absolutely flawless and glowing. So if you ask us, you can never have too many foundation options.

If you’re looking for one that won’t break the bank, then try e.l.f.’s Flawless Finish Foundation. So many shoppers are obsessed with this lightweight liquid foundation that has over 15,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. And that’s not even the best part! Right now, you can snag one for as low as $3 for a limited time on Amazon. That’s right, you better stock up on it while you can.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Typically, e.l.f.’s Flawless Finish Foundation is pretty affordable at $6 originally. If you love it after you try it the first time, you can save even more using Amazon’s subscribe and save option. Trust us, it’s worth it because this foundation not only looks good but feels good for your skin. Its hydrating formula softens your skin while providing coverage that feels weightless and lasts all day. Bonus part? It’s oil-free so your face won’t feel greasy at all.

e.l.f. Flawless Finish Foundation

Image: e.l.f.

Flawless Finish Foundation $3.30 Buy now

And if you’ve always felt like your foundation shade never suited you, then switch it for this e.l.f. product. It comes in a variety of shades that could be your perfect match.

One reviewer even said that the Flawless Finish Foundation is just as good as expensive ones from luxury brands. “It lasts from morning to night and still looks great at the end of the day. Amazing product! Just as good as my Lancome and Dior foundations.”

Related story Cameron Diaz’s Favorite Hoka Sneaker Style Just Got a Brand New Upgrade — Here’s Where to Get It Before It Sells Out

Whereas another reviewer said, “I actually really like this foundation. It’s good coverage and works well. I tend to have skin that’s on the dry side and it looks great on my skin. […] This evens out my color, is super easy to apply and looks great.”

So, give your skin a radiant finish with the e.l.f. Flawless Finish Foundation. Again, you can add it to your cart for just $3 right now on Amazon, so don’t miss out!

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: