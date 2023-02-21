Cameron Diaz’s Favorite Hoka Sneaker Style Just Got a Brand New Upgrade — Here’s Where to Get It Before It Sells Out

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Hoka is seemingly the new “it shoe” when it comes to a pair of quality sneakers. After all, so many celebrities swear by these running shoes that provide remarkable comfort. Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Garner, and Cameron Diaz are just a few popular celebs that have been spotted in these fresh kicks. And right now, Hoka just released a new shoe style that’s a part of Diaz’s favorite Clifton lineup. The Clifton 9 joins the team to offer runners a next-level, smooth ride.

Available in men’s and women’s sizes, this latest drop feels so blissful on the feet. They’re soft and light for miles, while also offering more cushion than their earlier versions. Plus, it features a thicker platform with less weight. The Clifton 9 offers such exceptional comfort and support that the American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA) gives these shoes their stamp of approval.

Hoka Clifton 9

Image: Hoka.

Clifton 9 $144.95 Buy now

Although they can be a bit pricey at nearly $145, the Clifton 9 is the perfect go-to pair. These breathable shoes are ideal for everyday runs and walking. So if you’re running short distances or simply running errands, you’ll love this brand-new footwear from Hoka. They come in so many vibrant shades that keep your shoe collection fun too.

However, keep in mind that Hoka sneakers typically sell out quickly. Luckily, we’ve found plenty of this newly-released style still in stock on Zappos. Hurry, though, because sizes are beginning to sell out in select colorways. So, snag Hoka’s Clifton 9 shoes now before it’s gone! Take a look below at some color options available to shop now on Zappos.

Clifton 9 in Nimbus Cloud / Ice Water

Image: Hoka.

Give your sneakers a clean look with these Clifton 9 in Nimbus Cloud / Ice Water. They'll look effortlessly chic wherever you go.

Image: Hoka.

Put a spring in your step with these Clifton 9 in Chalk Violet/Pastel Lilac. Many shoppers are already obsessed with its high-energy shade that sizes are selling out, so hurry!

