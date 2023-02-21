If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We’ve come across so many beauty products that claim to be “miracle”-workers. While there are some that have definitely lived up to the hype like this night repair lip balm and Vegamour’s GRO Hair Serum (not to mention, pretty much anything the brand makes), we found a face oil that works so well, shoppers are forgoing makeup completely. Right now, it’s even on sale at Amazon for just over $20.

The Minimo Eternal Face Oil is a multipurpose product that smoothes, tightens, improves elasticity, reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and protects the skin from age spots. Not only that, it also contains that help lighten scars and dark spots, and is also a great product to have when your skin is in need of a moisture boost. It’s just the thing you want to have in your winter skincare routine. Per the brand, it’s also the kind of product that can help “untick the clock and reverse the signs of aging.”

The face oil was made for all skin types, but is especially good for anyone with mature skin, dry skin, or sensitive skin. It’s super easy to use. All you have to do is cleanse your face, leave some water on on your skin “to lock in moisture,” apply a few drops of the serum on your face and neck, and let it work its magic.

Speaking of magic, shoppers who’ve tried the product are completely obsessed at the results.

The Eternal Face Oil by Minimo is a favorite product among fans, with one shopper calling it a “miracle oil.” They wrote, “This is my third bottle. I use this in conjunction with the Minimo scrub and it is a game- changer. I noticed results after two weeks of continuous use. I just turned 40 and always get compliments on my skin. I’ll never use another product THIS IS IT!”

They're not the only ones who mentioned other people taking notice of their amazing skin. As one Amazon reviewer wrote, "It has given my face back some of its youthfulness, so much so that my adult kids say I am glowing."

Another shopper said it’s “def” the best skincare they’ve ever used. “All I can say is … “Who needs make up?” If you’re unsure and you’re reading this, JUST GO AND COMPLETE YOUR ORDER SIS. I also use it to do my boyfriend’s weekly facials and he glows in the dark.”

One shopper said it’s an “amazing” oil to apply if you have dry skin. “It keeps your face moisturized and hydrated but not oily once it sets into the skin,” they said. Another called it a “spa in a bottle.”

If you’re worried about the oil breaking you out, one shopper with sensitive skin said they had zero issues. “This oil is fantastic!” they wrote. “My skin drinks it in and feels so soft the entire day. I love the natural ingredients and my sensitive skin did not break at all!”

The Eternal Face Oil typically goes for $26 on Amazon, but there is a 20% off coupon available right now that you can check off. That means, you can snag this shopper-fave for just under $21. If you want a skincare product that makes your skin glow but doesn’t break the bank, we highly recommend checking it out on Amazon today.

