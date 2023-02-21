Amazon Shoppers Call This $14 Over-the-Sink Strainer the ‘Most Useful Kitchen Tool’ They Have Ever Purchased

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Can a strainer really be life-changing? According to the reviewers who have tried out the adjustable sink colander from Blue Ginkgo, yeah, it definitely can. You can instantly turn your sink into a draining station, an extra drying rack, or even a sponge storage area that keeps clutter off the counter. And right now you can save nearly 30 percent when you pick one of these miracle up today.

The Blue Ginkgo Colander Strainer Basket is a retractable rectangular strainer you can use to wash fruits and veggies, drain pasta, dry dishware, and more. It has a universal design so it will fit any kitchen sink configuration and can be washed in the dishwasher when it’s not in use.

And right now, you can pick one up for under $15.

“This is the most useful kitchen tool ive purchased in years,” one of the over 9,800 five-star reviewers wrote. “It adjusts to either side of my sink and stays there. I can wash my fresh veggies in it; pour pasta in it; strain my canned goods through it and my cooked veggies too. I use it when washing dishes. I put my washed silverware in it to rinse and dry! Lay my sponges in it to dry. It just stays there until my next cooking or cleaning task. I love it.”

It’s also ideal for straining garbage items that have a lot of liquid, as another reviewer pointed out. “This is a sturdy strainer and it fits just like it should. I love being able to strain food so that I’m not throwing away lots of liquid into my trash can and not putting a lot of food particles down my sink. I’ll then clean it and use it as a drying rack. It’s heavy duty plastic and it works well.”

Make your sink even more functional than you thought possible with this adjustable strainer from Blue Ginkgo, and buy now to save yourself a few bucks in the process!

