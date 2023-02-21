George Clooney & Harry Styles’ Go-To Swimwear Brand Just Dropped a New Vibrant Collection for Kids Just in Time for Spring Break

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Spring break is all about family fun. And with the season approaching, it’s time to get vacation ready. If you ask us, shopping for super cute kid’s clothing is the perfect way to start. But looking for clothes that fit a beach destination? Then, we’ve got you covered with this latest children’s collection from a celeb-loved brand. George Clooney and Harry Styles’ go-to swimwear brand Vilebrequin just dropped a vibrant lineup just in time for spring break. It includes sunny dresses, shirts, shorts, swimwear, and more that are made for ages 4-14.

From prints like tie-dye to aquatic animals, these must-have fits will leave your children with big smiles the entire trip. Matter of fact, we bet they’ll even want to wear these outfits all the way to the end of summer. So, get in some early preparation before your trip with Vilebrequin’s summertime collection for kids. Take a look below at a few of our picks that will make your little adventurers elated for the family vacation.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Vilebrequin Girls Cotton Dress Butterflies

Image: Vilebrequin.

What looks more beautiful than a butterfly print? Made from breathable cotton, your daughter will want to wear this smocked dress on repeat. Plus, this playful dress makes the perfect frame for your little ones to twirl in constantly. Girls Cotton Dress Butterflies

Girls Cotton Dress Butterflies $135 Buy now

Boys Swim Shorts Requins 3D

Image: Vilebrequin.

If he’s absolutely obsessed with sharks, then these cool swim trunks will be your son’s favorite pair. The Boys Swim Shorts Requins 3D‘s quality is just as awesome too thanks to its quick-drying material.

Boys Swim Shorts Requins 3D $145 Buy now

Girl One-piece Swimsuit Turtles Smiley

Image: Vilebrequin. Image: Vilebrequin.

This adorable one-piece is the perfect beachwear for your bundle of sunshine. It features a bright smiley face shaped by miniature turtle designs that fit right on theme for a tropical vacation. Related story Cameron Diaz’s Favorite Hoka Sneaker Style Just Got a Brand New Upgrade — Here’s Where to Get It Before It Sells Out

Girl One-piece Swimsuit Turtles Smiley – Vilebrequin x Smiley® $160 Buy now

Boys Changing Cotton Pique Polo Shirt

Image: Vilebrequin.

When it comes to family dinners, this boy’s polo shirt from Vilebrequin is a must-have for your next trip. It gives them a clean, dapper look after all the time out in the sun.

Boys Changing Cotton Pique Polo Shirt Solid $110 Buy now

Before you go, check out this slideshow below