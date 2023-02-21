Amazon Shoppers Say This $3 Garbage Disposal Cleaner With Over 25,000 Five-Star Reviews ‘Works Great’ & Gets Rid of Bad Smells

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Those who have garbage disposals are likely in a love-hate relationship with them. Yes, it’s so convenient to send food waste down the drain without having to deal with gross drain strainers. But sometimes garbage disposals can not only get gunked up and stop working, but they can also be a source of some pretty gnarly smells. Luckily, Glisten’s garbage disposal cleaner pods are here to save your drain and your nose.

The Glisten Garbage Disposer Cleaner is a foaming powder that breaks down buildup, takes care of any odors, and extends the life of your garbage disposal. It uses a bleach alternative formula to deep clean the blades, tank, splash guard, and even the pipes to banish grunge from all its favorite hiding spots. And over 25,700 people on Amazon say this stuff really works.

Image: Glisten

“I was ready to call a plumber for my disposal but thought I try this first,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “One go and the unit is back to perfect working order. I didn’t notice any particular scent to it. It just bubbles up bright blue and does its thing. I don’t know what was clogging up the disposal, but it’s not there anymore. I’m happy and will run one of these little packets regularly now.”

Another reviewer added, “Does your garbage disposal smell? Does it get slimy? Cleaning it is a disgusting job that I [hated] to do. This product makes it so simple and easy … The foam cleaner is impressive in how fast it works. The garbage disposal is easily and thoroughly cleaned without having to touch any slimy parts.”

Each package of Glisten Garbage Disposer Cleaner comes with four packs of cleaner. You can pick a pack up from Amazon for just under $4 and, while you’re there, you can shop for more home essentials here.

