This Neck Firming Cream Makes Wrinkled Skin So Smooth, Shoppers Say It Looks ‘Like It’s Been Ironed’ Out

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Worried about your skin “giving away your age?” If so, a good neck cream should be at the top of your to-buy list. In fact, investing in a high-quality neck treatment of any kind, regardless of whether there are signs of aging or not, can definitely pay off in the long run. While there are so many different options out there, we found one that has an icon’s stamp of approval. Not only that, the brand is currently holding a Winter Sale where you can try some of their shopper-loved, wrinkle-fighting products at a great discount.

Crepe Erase, a brand known for creating wrinkle-fighting skincare for your entire body, has a neck firming cream that shoppers can’t get enough of. The Lift & Smooth Neck Firming Treatment is described as a lightweight serum made to “improve the appearance of crepiness on the neck and décolleté.” It’s made with a Trufirm Complex that’s said to support natural collagen and elastin production. The applicator features five mini rollerballs that you can use to both apply the product and massage it into your skin. In fact, the applicator is just one of the things shoppers love about it.

The brand is popular with both shoppers and celebs. In fact, Jane Seymour has shared her love for the Crepe Erase system on multiple occasions, and the brand’s 2-step system is so popular, one sells every 45 seconds somewhere in the country. They also have all kinds of products including a hand cream that gave shoppers less noticeable veins and a “plumpness” in their hands they haven’t seen in years.

Clearly, the brand is doing something right. It’s no wonder shoppers are just as obsessed with the neck-firming cream.

IMAGE: Crepe Erase Crepe Erase

Crepe Erase Lift & Smooth Neck Firming Treatment $63 Buy now

The Lift & Smooth Neck Firming Treatment is one of the brand’s best-selling products with a ton of positive shopper reviews. One called it a “great product” that actually works at reducing wrinkles. “I have been using this for years,” they wrote. “Almost all people my age have saggy neck lines, but not mine.”

Another shopper said it made their skin look younger within a month. “It’s wonderful,” they wrote. “Makes my skin smooth, look like it’s been ironed.” Related story This ‘Dryness Blaster’ From a TikTok-Loved Brand Was Made for De-Stressing Skin & It’s Only $20 Today

One shopper who only used it for “a few weeks” before writing a review always saw a big difference in the tightness of the skin on their neck. “I’m 61-years-old and my gobble neck started a few years ago. Definitely would recommend trying this long-term,” they said.

Not only that, numerous other shoppers raved over how soon they started seeing results. Some noticed a “huge difference” in as little as one week, while others saw major improvements in about a month’s time. Shoppers also like the applicator, which many say makes it super easy to use. Other shoppers say the treatment also made their skin feel a lot softer.

Of course, like any skincare product, it’s important to keep applying consistently if you want to get the results you’re looking for. If you want to see what the hype is all about or check out all the other shopper reviews to help you make a decision, be sure to check out the Lift & Smooth Neck Firming Treatment at Crepe Erase today. While you’re at it, be sure to check out all the other great age-defying and crepe-fighting products the brand has to offer.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: