This Interactive Dog Puzzle With Over 66,000 Five-Star Amazon Reviews Is 53% Off — Get It for Under $10

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Did you know that 15 minutes of mental exercise equals 30 minutes of physical exercise for dogs? As pet puzzle toy developer and designer Nina Ottosson says, a dog has four legs and one head, and all five need exercise — but in different ways. That’s why Ottosson has been creating puzzle toys for dogs for more than 25 years. And her incredibly popular (we’re talking more than 66,000 5-star reviews on Amazon) interactive dog treat puzzle toy is 53% off right now.

The Nina Ottosson interactive Dog Smart treat puzzle from Outward Hound is a fun way to get your dog excited about problem solving games. This level 1 dog puzzle toy features nine treat hiding compartments that can be filled with your pup’s favorite treats and covered with nine dog bones that release the tasty scent of treats through the top hole. Place on the ground and watch your dog use his noggin as he paws, and nudges the bones over to uncover the hidden rewards. You can also vary the level of difficulty by placing the bones flat or tilting them up at an angle over the hidden compartments. Made from food safe composite materials that are BPA, PVC, and phthalate-free, it cleans easily with warm water and mild soap.

Nina Ottosson Interactive Dog Smart Treat Puzzle from Outward Hound

Courtesy of Outward Hound/Nina Ottosson.

Dogs love to explore and problem solve in their own way. Some use their paws and some use their nose. By putting your dog to work with a puzzle or game, designed with your dog’s natural behaviors, senses, and safety in mind, you are focusing their attention and energy effectively, ultimately reducing boredom and destructive behaviors.

As one Amazon review of the Dog Smart puzzle put it, “I have a very smart cattle dog mix and a very dumb border collie mix. Both enjoy this puzzle.”

Puzzles are also a great way to distract dogs from fireworks, thunderstorms and other situations where your dog may get anxious. These challenging and rewarding activities will engage your dog’s mind and natural instincts.

“My 6 month old golden retriever is extremely smart and very high strung – His mind always needs to be engaged in something so I got him this puzzle,” explained another happy puppy parent in their Amazon review. “He’s done it a few times already and seems to love it. Even after he solved it he kept going back to it thinking there were more treats so it kept him busy even longer.”

If you need an interactive activity for your dog, try this beginner level dog treat puzzle toy by Nina Ottosson from Outward Hound. Your dog will be excited to try something new — and pretty pleased with the treats he finds!