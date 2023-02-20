Zappos’ Presidents’ Day Sale Has All the Best Deals on Women’s Sneakers From Hoka to New Balance

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s already President’s Day which means we’re more than halfway through the month of February — making it basically spring. If you have the day off or you’re the only one in the office, it’s the perfect time to shop. There are tons of deals to take advantage of during the President’s Day holiday. One you don’t want to miss? Zappos’ markdowns on celebrity-approved sneakers from some of the best brands. Now is the time to load your closet up with new shoes just in time for warmer weather.

Zappos’ sale is right on time for a relaxing day at home. If you plan to shop today online, make sure you take a peek at all of the sneakers that the retailer has on sale now. The markdowns include brands like Hoka, Addidas, Sketchers, and more. Our carts are already filled with these Hokas that are suitable for workouts or just running errands. You also don’t want to miss this stylish pair from Sorel — they’re on sale for the lowest price we have seen yet!

Ahead, see more sneaker options that you can grab on sale now.

Hoka Clifton 8 — $111.95, originally $140.00

It’s no secret that plenty of celebrities approve Hokas, like Jennifer Garner, Cameron Diaz, and Reese Witherspoon — and we can’t blame them. The sneakers are comfortable, supportive, and stylish for those on the go. Shoppers love them for long days on their feet, exploring outdoors, or just chasing after the kids. Right now, you can add this pair to your cart for under $140.

Clifton 8 $111.95 Buy now

New Balance Fresh Foam Roav — $59.99. originally $84.99

New Balance

Classic sneakers have been trending all over social media recently. If you’re shopping for a pair to add to your collection, you have to check out this pair of New Balance.

One shopper said, “I love the look, love the heel, and love the toe room in the wide.” They added, “the shoe fits just wide enough in the toe for my mild bunions and lets me wiggle my toes, which is a must for me. The sides are loose on my narrow arch, though, so the tongue ends up bunching when I tie them. I think the arch is supposed to be snug, as it has a stretch elastic band across the tongue.” Related story Miranda Kerr Uses This Surprisingly Affordable Product to Add Extra Texture & Volume to Her Fine Hair & It’s 30% Off

Fresh Foam Roav $59.99 Buy now

Steve Madden Perona Sneaker — $69.30, originally $99.95

Steve Madden

These Steve Madden shoes are a great alternative to more expensive options on the market. Thanks to Zappos’ sale, you can snag them for $69. The shoes have tons of sparkle (or you can get this pair without all of the shine) that pairs perfectly with any outfit.

Perona Sneaker $69.30 Buy now

Sorel Explorer II Sneaker Low Waterproof — $97.50, originally $130.00

Sorel

If you love neutral colors, these sneakers will quickly become your favorite. They have cream, brown, and black tone to them, which create a classic balance.

“Truly love these shoes!” a reviewer said. “They are very stylish and extremely comfortable for my feet. I don’t have a big arch, so not sure about someone that needs more arch support. They are warm but not too warm. I have other boots with sorel, and they make me too hot because of how warm my feet stay in them, but these are just right. I wear an eight and got them in that size. They are very true to size of, not the finest bit small, so don’t size down.

Explorer II Sneaker Low Waterproof $97.50 Buy now

Rocket Dog Savvy — $35.06, originally $44.95

Rocket Dog

Make sure you have a pair of slip-on sneakers in your closet for the upcoming spring and summer seasons. These ones from Rocket Dog are a breeze to put on, and they have the cutest floral design.