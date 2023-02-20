Miranda Lambert Has a Super Chic Rug Collection at Walmart & Several Styles Are on Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Country music star Miranda Lambert is known for her sassy attitude, Southern charm, and stellar style (and her powerful pipes, of course), so it’s no wonder the home décor line she launched exclusively with Walmart last summer is super cute. Checking out the Wanda June Home offerings today, we noticed that the area rugs are especially adorable — and on sale for amazingly low prices! With a variety of chic patterns in light, neutral tones, these rugs would be perfect for so many rooms of the home, either by themselves or layered with each other or other rugs.

Inspired by three generations of warm and sassy southern hospitality, the Wanda June Home collection by Miranda Lambert is a showcase of kitchen, bar, home décor, and tabletop pieces. Miranda’s mom Beverly June Lambert, and her grandma Wanda Louise Coker taught her everything she knows about entertaining; it wasn’t about being pretty and perfect. It was all about welcoming guests, family, and friends at any time and to stay as long as they like with a special kind of warmth and grace.

“It’s based on memories,” Lambert, said of Wanda June Home collection, in an interview with People. “A lot of my most fond memories have been around the table and in cozy spaces. We wanted the whole thing to be a little bit collectible, something you could pass down — because my mom and I both have pieces of my grandmother’s china, tablecloths and tablewares and things that really mean something that our grandmothers had.”

We can imagine the great memories our family could make hanging out on these comfy Wanda June Home area rugs, discounted an additional 25% from their always low Walmart prices. Board game night is more relaxing when we all sit on the floor, and an afternoon DIY fort always benefits from a snuggly carpet underneath.

We rounded up three of our favorite Wanda June Home by Miranda Lambert rugs that start at just $56. Check out them out below, and start dreaming of the memories you and your family can create around them. Plus, sign up for a free 30-day Walmart+ subscription to get a whole host of benefits that can help you save more than $1,300 a year. We’re talking free delivery from your store, free shipping with no online order minimum, plus saving on fuel and exclusive access to special prices, product releases, and rewards for future savings.

Wanda June Home Persian Shag with Fringe Area Rug by Miranda Lambert

Courtesy of Wanda June Home by Miranda Lambert.

This plush shag rug features a traditional motif in blue on a long, soft pile in ivory with matching fringe and offers a perfect blend of classic style and casual, country chic comfort. Related story These Adult-Sized Inflatable Pools From Target Start at Just $29 & Offers A ‘Mini Getaway’ In Your Backyard

Wanda June Home Geo with Fringe Area Rug by Miranda Lambert

Courtesy of Wanda June Home by Miranda Lambert.

This soft, flatwoven area rug features a standout blue geometric design on cream ground with matching cream fringe accents at each end. Machine-woven with naturally stain resistant synthetic fibers, it is pet and kid-friendly, ideal for high-traffic areas in your home.

Wanda June Home Tufted Diamond Area Rug by Miranda Lambert

Courtesy of Wanda June Home by Miranda Lambert.

The dimensional diamond design of this area rug in shades of grey and cream has fringe detail at both ends and offers a casual, stylish layer for your flooring. Made with durable polyester yarns in a smooth cut pile, this rug is pet and kid-friendly, perfect for high-traffic areas in your home.