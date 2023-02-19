Shoppers Call This $6 Repairing Night Treatment a ‘Miracle Cure’ for Chapped Lips

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Now that we’re well into winter, it’s time to take stock of how we’ve been taking care of our skin. Colder temperatures nearly always mean dryer, more sensitive skin. And while you may have found the perfect lotion to keep your skin feeling healthy and moisturized, we found an essential lip balm to add to your skincare routine — and it’s just $6 on Amazon.

O’Keeffe’s Lip Repair Night Treatment Lip Balm works wonders on your lips. This isn’t just any ordinary lip balm. It’s designed to give your lips plenty of moisture and restore lips to look and feel the healthiest they’ve ever been. You can say goodbye to chapped and dry lips this winter. Simply apply a small amount of this balm to your lips before bed and let the deep conditioning oils work their magic. Your lips will feel as a good as new in the morning.

Shoppers have been raving about this product. Not only does it moisturize lips, it restores the skin. “My lips are chapped all the time. I ordered this and after just one use felt relief!” one satisfied shopper wrote. Anther person referred to the O’Keeffe’s Lip Repair Night Treatment Lip Balm as a “miracle cure” for their dry, chapped lips. “I just ordered 3 more packs,” they wrote, adding, “I will never go without it again.”

Whether you’re looking for a new product to help your skin maintain it’s healthy glow and softness, or you’re in need of a lip balm that will heal your lips and keep them moisturized all winter long, we have a feeling this product is for you. For just $6, you’ll see and feel results from this product in no time.

