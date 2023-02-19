This Khloé Kardashian-Approved Brand Has a $6 Serum With Over 32,000 Reviews That’s ‘Incredible’ for Controlling Frizz

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We have to admit, whenever we find out a world famous celebrity loves a bargain brand, we get just a bit excited. It reminds us that you don’t have to spend thousands of dollars on products to help you feel and look your best. Khloé Kardashian is someone who’s a fan of Garnier products — and for good reason. Among the beauty brand’s essentials for shiny, stunning hair, there’s one shoppers are absolutely raving about. The serum even cracked the Amazon’s Choice list, and it can be yours for just $6.

Garnier Fructis’ Sleek & Shine Anti-Frizz Serum is here to give your hair the love it deserves. This serum comes packed with Moroccan argan oil, which helps transform frizzy, dry, and unmanageable hair. After using this product, your hair will be soft to the touch and so silky smooth. But can this product really do that for just $6? Well, just read what satisfied shoppers had to say.

Image: Garnier via Amazon

“This serum truly tames my frizzy hair. It’s light weight and lightly scented,” one person wrote. “This leaves my hair looking and feeling soft. I absolutely love this product.” Another shopper loved how the Garnier Fructis Sleek & Shine Anti-Frizz Serum “keeps my hair soft and manageable.” We love that shoppers have been seeing the results they’ve been looking for from this product. And, honestly, who wouldn’t want every day to be a good hair?

We know finding the right product to work with the natural balance of your hair can be tough. But after reading these glowing reviews, and with a Kardashian endorsement to boot, this serum seems like it truly works wonders. If you’re ready to try a new, effective anti-frizz serum for your hair, then this is the one for you! Get your $6 bottle of Garnier Fructis’ Sleek & Shine Anti-Frizz Serum today.

