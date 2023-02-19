Travelers Claim This Fragrant $5 Spray With Over 29,000 Reviews Is a ‘Life-Saver’ for Going to ‘Public Bathrooms in Peace’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We’ve all been there: after hours on the highway, you have to pullover to a rest stop. Before you head into that public bathroom, you can already smell the mix of intense cleaning products, flushing toilets, and more (we’ll let your imagination wander). But fear not! The days of pinching your nose before heading into a public bathroom are gone thanks to one travel essential that’s currently a no. 1 Best Seller on Amazon — and it’s only $5.

With Poo-Pourri Before-You-Go Toilet Spray, smelly bathrooms will be a thing of the past. This 10 ml bottle works wonders. Simply spray the citrus-scented substance from the bottle directly into the toilet bowl before you go. When you flush, the only aroma you’ll smell will be an uplifting blend of lemon, bergamot, and lemongrass.

Image: Poo-Pourri via Amazon.

Poo-Pourri Before-You-go Toilet Spray $4.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

You’re probably wondering: “Can this little bottle really do that?” Listen, we get it. We were skeptics, too! But after reading some of the reviews from satisfied shoppers, even we’re convinced this handy little bottle is a total game-changer. “I am so glad they made this in a little compact spray,” one shopper wrote. “Always wanted one of these so I could go to the bathroom in public at peace. Comes in very handy and compact size for traveling,” another shopper said. Someone even said they’d “buy this again in a larger size for my home.”

Well, we’re convinced. And we hope you are too! Poo-Pourri Before-You-Go Toilet Spray is here to make traveling easier — and a lot less smelly. With the travel size bottle, you won’t have to deal with those pesky, unsavory odors. For $5, this travel-size bottle can be yours today.

