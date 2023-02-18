Shoppers Are Calling This Jessica Alba-Approved Brand’s $4 Detangling Spray With Over 41,000 Reviews ‘Heaven Sent’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s really nothing better than a quality haircare product to keep your hair feeling healthy, looking shiny, and staying beautifully natural. But what if we told you there’s a way to maintain your hair’s health without breaking the bank? Enter Jessica Alba’s beloved brand The Honest Company. The business woman and mom of three loves this brand’s products for their quality and affordability — and one haircare essential just became a no. 1 Amazon Best Seller.

For only $4, you can give your hair the luxurious treatment it needs with The Honest Company’s Conditioning Hair Detangler. Now, we know what you’re thinking: this product seems way too good to be true. A $4 detangler? Well, believe the hype. This little miracle product detangles even the knottiest of hair, leaving it feeling silky smooth. But you won’t just love how this detangler makes you feel, you’ll also appreciate the ingredients it contains.

Image: The Honest Company via Amazon

The Honest Company Conditioning Hair Detangler $3.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

The Conditioning Hair Detangler is derived from natural ingredients, including orange, vanilla, and coconut extract. It’s dermatologist-tested and hypoallergenic. Plus, it’s great for kids’ hair too. Shoppers are loving the magic this detangler works on hair. “This stuff takes the tangles out of my hair like no other product does. It’s magical,” one shopper wrote, calling the detangler “heaven sent” in their review.

Another shopper, who’s been “using this for years,” says the detangler “smells great and works great at getting rid of tangles too!” Well, there you have it. For just $4, you can pamper your hair and show it some extra love with this detangler courtesy of The Honest Company. So don’t wait — buy your $4 bottle today!

Before you go, check out this slideshow below: