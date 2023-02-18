Shoppers Say This $15 Travel Essential Tool Is a Comfort ‘Game-Changer’ & a ‘Must-Have for Long Flights’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We it’s still the middle of winter but, let’s to be honest, we’re already daydreaming about summer vacations and trips to the beach. There’s only one part of that dream we’d like to omit — the travel part. Traveling is such a hassle these days and there’s so much to worry about that could easily set your anxiety on edge. But if you’re going anywhere by plane, have we got news for you: there’s a travel essential you’ll want to add to your cart right now to bring on your next plane ride, and it’s just $15 on Amazon.

Basic Concepts is all about making your travel day easier with this Airplane Footrest. You’ll be able to travel so much more comfortably with this little gadget. The adjustable straps of this footrest will elevate your feet during your long plane ride. Simply sling the strip through the back of the seat in front of you, adjust the height of the strap as needed, and give yourself a well-earned rest. It’s that simple!

Image: Basic Concepts via Amazon

Basic Concepts Airplane Footrest $14.97 on Amazon.com Buy now

The foot hammock also comes with a travel bag for easy storage — you’ll know exactly where to find this little gadget in your carry-on. Shoppers who’ve already used the product are raving about it, too. “I used the Hammock on a recent trip to Germany. When I made the trip in the past, annually, even with compression socks, I would always have somewhat swollen ankles,” one shopper wrote in their five-star review. “Additionally, I struggle with lower back pain. At 5’4”, this tool had me sitting in a better position and I arrived without back-pain and no swollen ankles.”

This airplane footrest made it on the Amazon Choice list for a reason. It’s a total game-changer when it comes to travel. So whether you’re planning that summer vacation, or you have a business trip in the near future, this handy footrest will help you feel more comfortable on any flight.

