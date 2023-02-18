This Kim Kardashian-Approved Brand Has a $5 Long-Lasting & ‘Kiss-Proof’ Lipstick With Over 6,000 Five-Star Reviews

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

While it’s easy to think that most celebs love high-end, expensive products, you’ll actually find a number of famous faces who appreciate a good bargain and a quality product. Take Kim Kardashian, for example. The reality TV star is a fan of one brand that you can easily track down online or in your local drugstore. And there’s one product this beauty brand has that shoppers are obsessing over — oh, and did we mention it’s currently $5 on Amazon?

Rimmel’s beloved Stay Matte Lip Liquid is getting rave reviews on Amazon, and for good reason. This liquid lip lacquer is perfect for all-day wear. The matte liquid is designed to maintain its bold hue for up to 12 hours. It’s lightweight and super comfortable. And unlike other lipsticks, this one is kiss-proof, water-proof, and touch-proof.

But don’t just take it from us. Shoppers love this Rimmel product. “This arrived today, and I immediately fell in love. The color goes on smooth, pigmented, and dries matte. It’s beautiful,” one shopper wrote in their review. “I wore it to a doctor appointment and had to wear a mask for the two hours I was there. When I came back out to my car, the lip color was still looking great.”

We love that the price point for this product is so affordable. For just $5, you can get Rimmel’s Fire Starter Red Matte Lip Liquid. Whether you’re planning a fancy night on the town, or just want to look and feel your best with a pop of color on your lips during a busy day running errands, this Matte Lip Liquid was designed with you in mind.

