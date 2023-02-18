Dogs Are ‘Obsessed’ With This Durable $6 Plush Toy With Over 18,000 Reviews

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s nothing more uplifting for a pet parent than seeing their fur baby’s face light up at the sight of a new toy. Just think of the hours you’ll spend playing with them and all the fun memories you’ll create when you hand them a new toy. With so many options out there, it’s tough to find a toy that’s built to last against pulling and tugging while also being enjoyable for both you and your pet. Well, we tracked down a durable plush toy that dog owners and their pups adore, and it’s just $6 on Amazon.

The brand Multipet has a collection of toys that are designed to stand the test of time (and play, of course). That’s right, no tug of war battle will tear this toy apart! The Swingin’ Slevin 27″ Duck Plush Dog Toy is made to keep your dog entertained for hours on end. This toy is made for dogs who need extra large toys. The plush duck is soft to the touch and features a squeaker for auditory engagement.

Image: Multipet via Amazon

Multipet Swingin' Slevin 27 $6.42 on Amazon.com Buy now

Most importantly, though, this toy is built to last. Trust us; it’s an Amazon Choice selection for a reason. “My dog loves this toy and it’s so cute watching her drag it around since it’s a little bit bigger than her. She seems to be making it last also because normally she rips toys apart within five minutes,” one satisfied shopper wrote. “I’m so happy with his [SIC, this] purchase and she really loves it.”

For any pet parent, finding toys that will last and ones your pup can enjoy can seem like an impossible task. But you can rest assured that the Swingin’ Slevin 27″ Duck Plush Dog Toy is perfect for your four-legged family member. And for just $6.42, you’d be barking mad (see what we did there?) not to buy it!

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: