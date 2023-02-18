Shoppers Say This Reese Witherspoon-Approved Brand Has an $11 Fast-Acting Collagen Serum That’s ‘Life-Changing’ for Plumping Skin

Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
There’s nothing more beautiful than the natural glow of your skin. When it comes to products that work with your skin instead of covering up your face or dulling your shine, there’s one brand stars like Reese Witherspoon absolutely love. The Inkey List has an incredible product that we’re positive will become part of your daily routine. Satisfied shoppers have been singing this little miracle serum’s praises online, and it can be yours for just $11.

All right, let’s break this fabulous face serum down — why is it so special? And why do celebs such as Witherspoon simply adore this brand? Let’s start with the serum first. The Inkey List’s Collagen Peptide Serum is made with your skin in mind. This product features Matrxyl 3000™ peptide, which serves to make your skin look and feel plumper and firmer. The serum acts as a boost to hydrate and smooth your skin. Who doesn’t love that?

Well, there’s actually a lot more to love about this product. You can use it in the morning and evening, and you’ll see results fast. One shopper said the Collagen Peptide Serum “works a dream and feels so good on the skin.” Another commented “what a difference peptides make. Smooth, soft, better color and texture.”

Along with the positive reviews, you can also feel good about purchasing this Inkey List product. It’s vegan, cruelty-free, and pregnancy and breastfeeding safe so everyone can use this serum. We totally get why Witherspoon is such a fan of this brand. So don’t wait — get this $11 serum and see the results for yourself!

