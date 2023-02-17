The Pioneer Woman’s Latest Fashion Collection Just Dropped & Yes, There Are Floral Cowboy Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Ree Drummond, the Pioneer Woman, may be mostly known for her recipes shared on her successful blog and in her Food Network show. But as anyone who has watched her on TV or followed her on Instagram knows, Drummond has got a passion for fashion. Drummond launched her Pioneer Woman fashion line at Walmart in 2020, and the clothes and accessories are based on the star’s own personal style, which includes lots of florals, patterned peasant and prairie-style blouses, chunky jewelry, layered necklaces, and a cowgirl flair that comes from her life on the ranch with husband Ladd. Drummond’s newest additions to her Pioneer Woman fashion line at Walmart just dropped, and if you’re as excited for spring as we are, then you’re going to totally drool over these shoes, accessories, and jewelry items — especially the floral cowboy boots!

If you’re ready to start building your spring wardrobe, check out our favorite items from the new Pioneer Woman collection below, and you can see everything she has to offer on Walmart’s website.

The Pioneer Woman Embroidered Western Ankle Boot

These boots are already almost sold out, and it’s easy to see why: they’re freaking adorable. The white ankle boots are embroidered with red and pink flowers, have a sturdy but sexy 2.5″ heel, and turn any simple outfit into a Look with a capital L.

The Pioneer Woman Embroidered Western Ankle Boot $40.00 Buy now

The Pioneer Woman Maya Slouchy Handbags

We always carry a ton of stuff around with us, which means a big bag is a must. But why not swap out that resuable grocery store tote for a fashionable slouchy handbag instead? These roomy bags from Ree Drummond come in three beautiful color variations, and will hold all of your junk in style. Related story Shoppers Found the ‘Fountain of Youth’ in This ‘Powerhouse’ Neck-Firming Cream — Snag It for 20% Off

The Pioneer Woman Maya Slouchy Handbags $34.00 Buy now

The Pioneer Woman Printed Espadrille Wedge

These espadrille wedges, which come in three different color ways, just scream spring. Wear them to weddings, on Easter Sunday, at family bbqs and picnics, or on those days when you have a ton of errands to run and just want to feel fabulous.

The Pioneer Woman Printed Espadrille Wedge $32.00 Buy now

The Pioneer Woman Stone Wrap Bracelet

We love the natural look of semi-precious stones, and the statement stone that anchors this wrap bracelet is just gorgeous. The wrap is adjustable to fit different wrists, and it has a gold-tone finish that adds a bit of glamour to the stone.

The Pioneer Woman Stone Wrap Bracelet $14.94 Buy now

The Pioneer Woman Embroidered Mid-Calf Cowboy Boot

You’ll feel like a country music star ready to take the stage at the Grand Ole’ Opry in a pair of these 3″ stacked heel embroidered mid-calf cowboy boots. Choose from Dusty Blue or Stone.

The Pioneer Woman Embroidered Mid-Calf Cowboy Boot $42.00 Buy now

