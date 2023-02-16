The Effortlessly Cool Clothing Brand That Meghan Markle Can’t Stop Wearing Is Majorly Discounted With Prices Starting at $4

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Clothing sales are the perfect excuse for giving our closet a refresh. Let’s be honest, how can you say no to new clothes at a lower price? We know that we can’t! And with President’s Day around the corner, there are plenty of major sales that you’ll want to take advantage of before it’s too late. If you ask us, Nordstrom Rack is the first destination that you should check out while shopping. The retailer is letting you save big this time by offering an extra 40% off selected clearance. Trust us, this is not a drill — shoppers can score major discounts on brands like Levi’s, Sam Edelman, Kate Spade, and more.

But what really caught our attention was that Madewell is seriously discounted as well for a limited time. So many celebrities love to wear this effortlessly cool clothing brand that even has a royal’s stamp of approval. That’s right, Meghan Markle is absolutely obsessed with this brand, and you will be too after you see all of the items on sale. From everyday jeans to go-to work blouses and trendy jewelry, shoppers can find Madewell pieces starting at just $4 on Nordstrom Rack. Not sure where to exactly start? Well, take a look below at a few discounted options from Madewell that you won’t be able to say no to at checkout.

Madewell Ashbury Mock Neck Sweater

A transitional piece like this pretty mock-neck sweater is a must-have in your collection. It can easily be layered and elevate any outfit, making it so versatile. The best part? It’s a whopping 49 percent off right now.

The High Waist Mom Jeans

Looking for new jeans that you can wear on repeat? Treat yourself to Madewell’s mom jeans that feature a super high waist that will look so flattering on the legs. Typically worth nearly $100, you can snag these jeans for under $60.

Puffed Large Hoop Earrings

Elevate your accessories with these chic hoop earrings that aren't like the others. Its croissant-like texture adds a vintage touch that's super cute. The Puffed Large Hoop Earrings are just $17 today, so don't miss out!

The Transport Saddlebag

Meghan Markle is known to be a fan of Madewell’s bags. So it’s only right you try out her recommendation for yourself with the Transport Saddlebag that’s 46% off.

