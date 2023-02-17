‘No Cat Can Resist’ This $6 Catnip Banana With Nearly 20,000 Five-star Reviews

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

What’s yellow, has nearly 20,000 five-star reviews, and makes your cat go wild? It’s this funny little catnip-filled banana on Amazon that, according to pet parents, “no cat can resist.” Maybe it’s the shape, maybe it’s the color, or maybe it’s the catnip — whatever it is, your cat will fall hard for the Yeowww! Catnip Banana, and won’t want to play with anything else.

The Yeowww! Catnip Banana is a super simple cat toy filled with 100 percent organic catnip and no other fillers. The banana itself is made with durable cotton twill fabric and dyed using non-toxic soy and vegetable-based dyes.

And right now you can snag one for just $6 on Amazon.

Image: Yeowww!

Yeowww! Catnip Banana $6 Buy now

According to pet parents, even the pickiest of cats can’t resist the banana. “My cat is so fussy he is indifferent to cat toys and is a catnip connoisseur,” one reviewer wrote. “The only catnip I found was at a local pet store where someone handmade a toy with homegrown catnip. This is comparable to the homegrown. My cat went crazy and played with it for a few hours and even went back it to the next day. Here it is a few weeks later and he stiff sniffs at it and gives it a bite here and there. Best online catnip there is.”

And others say their cats are just downright obsessed. Another cat parent wrote, “My cat’s favorite toy. I’ve bought a new one every year for him. He goes nuts and tried to jump for it out of my hands. The entire thing is slobbered haha. I store it in a jar in the cabinet when he isn’t playing with it, this way he won’t get bored of it and the catnip potency lasts longer.”

Whatever magic this banana holds, pet parents say it’s absolutely incredible. Grab one while they’re on sale and watch your cat go crazy.

Related story Shoppers Found the ‘Fountain of Youth’ in This ‘Powerhouse’ Neck-Firming Cream — Snag It for 20% Off

Before you go, check out our top foolproof cat-approved gifts for your fur baby:



