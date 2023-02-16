This Pet Cologne With Over 12,300 Five-star Reviews Will Make Your Dog Smell Like Pumpkin Spice, Patchouli, Sugar Cookie, & More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Sometimes…our pets don’t smell great. Whether they’re a bit musty between bathtimes or recovering from a smelly encounter outside, your dog may need a quick refresh. And there’s a pet cologne on Amazon that pet parents swear by — and a little goes a long way.

The Bodhi Dog Pet Cologne comes in a handful of delicious-smelling flavors like pumpkin spice, sugar cookie, orange sherbet, baby powder, lilac, and patchouli. It’s safe to use on all kinds of pets, from dogs and cats to rabbits and ferrets, and is made with all-natural ingredients that are even safe to use on sensitive skin.

The spray is also formulated with natural conditioners, so your pet’s coat will also become silky soft with every spray — no rinsing or washing required.

Image: Bodhi Dog

Bodhi Dog Natural Pet Cologne $12 Buy now

“Our dog is spoiled rotten,” one of the over 12,300 five-star reviewers wrote. “We had originally started with the popular scent of pumpkin spice. After that, it was over. She has every scent possible. Our favorite one is sugar cookie.”

Another pet parent wrote, “At first the idea of a pet cologne sounds ridiculous… Until you try it and your dog no longer smells like wet dog after a bath, but instead a batch of freshly baked cookies! So glad I tried it!”

And another pet parent added that you only need a couple of spritzes to make an impact. “I got the blueberry scent for my standard poodle, and it’s amazing! A few spritzes is all it takes. I sprayed him a week ago, and he still smells nice. Not overpowering, just lovely!”

Related story Birkenstock’s Fan-Fave Shearling Sandals & More Styles Are Finally on Sale for Under $100, But You’ll Want to Act Fast

Grab a bottle of Bodhi Dog Pet Cologne while it’s just $12 and your pet will become that much more fun to cuddle!

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: