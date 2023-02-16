This $18 Nail Treatment With 32,000 Five-Star Reviews Completely Transformed Shoppers’ ‘Weak, Awful & Brittle’ Nails

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Don’t get us wrong. We love a weekly manicure as a form of self-care. But all of the maintenance can add up and cause damage to your nails. If you find your nails looking dull and weak from getting manicures or that’s their natural state, we have a quick (and affordable) solution. This $18 nail treatment is loved by Amazon shoppers for transforming dry, brittle, and weak nails.

The OPI Nail Envy Nail Strengthener helps to strengthen nails and defend against breakage. The formula is packed with calcium and protein, which nourishes nails and leaves them with a manicured look. Plus, it also leaves a shiny finish. It’s easy to apply. Just use as a “apply one coat of Nail Envy before applying nail polish color. Reapply each time you do your nails to strengthen nails over time,” the brand explained.

The nail treatment transforms nails so fast that shoppers call it a “life changer.” One said, “I’m so thankful I bought this! It has made my weak, awful, brittle nails rock hard, and I finally have real, long, beautiful nails. I’ve never ever had real nails or long nails naturally. It’s changed my life haha seriously, I know that’s dramatic, but I’m so happy! I can’t recommend this enough!”

“Works wonders,” another five-star reviewer wrote. “I’m not really one to write reviews, but after using this for about seven months, I feel like I need to post a review. If you’re struggling with nail growth. Or, like me, had SNS on my nails for over six years, and your nails are just garbage… this is the stuff for you. I have never had stronger nails in my life.”

It “doesn’t chip,” either another explained. “Since I hate the way my nails look without anything on it, and I wanted a little protection, I bought this to strengthen my nails and make them shiny and polished (so I don’t feel like I have naked hands). I like to put this on after the OPI base coat (which is also amazing) to make my nails shiny and provide a little protection. It rarely chips, and when it does, it’s super easy to put on another coat since it dries so quickly. I tried sooooo many clear polishes that chipped and peeled within the day, and this is by far my favorite!”

