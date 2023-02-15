This $7 Senior Cat-Approved Toy Is a ‘Favorite’ for Both Relaxing & Playtime Antics

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Whether you have a more energetic cat or one that likes to lay on their bellies all day, no cat can resist a good toy to sink their teeth into. If it lets out their hunter instincts, is filled with catnip, and in a shape they can easily play with, then your fur baby is sure to be all over it. Here’s some good news: we found one, and it’s only $7 on Amazon!

The Petstages Green Magic Dynamite Stick Cat Toy is a catnip-packed toy that’s perfect for lounging around to snuggle, or going really hard on that interactive wrestling playtime. Both lightweight and durable, this toy was reportedly designed to promote positive play, stimulate your cats’ senses, and let out their hunting instincts, to name a few.

With over 9,000 reviews at 4.4 stars, this toy has become a quick, bestselling staple for pet owners everywhere. However, it seems to be a huge favorite amongst elder cats, so much so that shoppers claim their senior cats act like kittens when playing with it!

For instance, one shopper claimed this toy “brings out the kitten in my senior cat,” saying, “He dives on it every once and a while and gets some moments of enjoyment. Great toy.”

“My senior cat loves these! I have a senior cat who isn’t as playful as he used to be, but he loves these and he will wrestle with it, bat it around, and just hold it in his paws and chew on it. I have wasted a ton of money on things he just ignores and we finally found a winner,” another shopper added.

