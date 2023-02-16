Shoppers Are Wondering How They Lived Without This ‘Must-Have’ $5 Gadget That Separates & De-Clumps Your Lashes

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

No makeup look is complete without the right mascara (especially if it’s a drugstore, celebrity-approved one). We want our lashes to be thick, long, and as voluminous as can be, and while we have found quite a few mascaras that can do the job, we always have at least one problem. The clumping.

It takes just one coat to go from supermodel-level lashes to spider lashes, and it can be seriously frustrating. But thanks to TikTok, we found a $5 lash comb everyone has been swarming to buy to get those gorgeous, separated lashes almost instantly!

MSQ Eyelash Comb $4.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

The MSQ Eyelash Comb is a bestselling gadget both TikTok and Amazon shoppers are losing it over for making sure their eyelashes look picture-perfect. Both convenient and easy-to-use, this finishing comb is a must for de-clumping and separating your lashes quickly. How does it work? Well, since the comb part has super fine teeth, it can easily maneuver between your voluminous lashes. Per the brand, you let your mascara coats dry halfway before gently combing this tool through your lashes for a more tidy look. It’s literally that easy!

With over 14,000 reviews on Amazon alone, it’s slowly but surely becoming a customer favorite. One shopper said, “How did I live this long without one?” They added, “It does a great job separating the lashes, and has no sharp edges or corners. I was worried that I would stab myself in the eyelid, but the tines and ends are rounded and smooth, so that even if you make contact with the eyelid, it does not catch the skin.”

“I love this product, really helps to de-clump my eyelashes and make my eyes pop,” another happy customer said.

