Shoppers Say The ‘Best Purchase They’ve Ever Made on Amazon’ Is This $5 Skincare Tool With Over 59,000 Perfect Reviews

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

With our self-care routines, we like to do the most with our skincare portion. While we may not do 58 steps like skincare Queen Shay Mitchell does, we do like to pamper ourselves with a face mask or two we’ve been meaning to try. However, the thing that no one talks about with face mask day is how messy it can get.

Either your hands are sticky from applying the face mask, it doesn’t apply evenly throughout the face, or it ends up on a weird part of the floor. You get it, it can totally take you out of the calming vibe. However, we found a tool that can help reduce the messiness of your skincare routine permanently, all for only $5.

Opiqcey 2 PCS Silicone Face Mask Brush $5.50 on Amazon.com Buy now

The Opiqcey 2 PCS Silicone Face Mask Brush set is an easy-to-use and soft set of tools to help perfect your skincare routine. Whether it’s a rather messy facial mask or a peel that always seems to get under your nails, this silicone brush is perfect for seamlessly applying to your skin and body. (Plus, it’s perfect for those with sensitive skin since it’s made with skin-safe silicone!)

Per the brand, all you have to do to clean off these bad boys is use water, and then they’ll look as good as new!

With over 76,000 Amazon reviews (and over 59,000 having perfect ratings), it’s no wonder it’s become a staple in so many people’s skincare routines. One shopper said this tool “might be the best purchase I’ve ever made on Amazon,” saying, “HOLY MOLY CANOLI! I’m obsessed. These are amazing! Whoever thought to put silicone at the end of a brush was a frickin genius guys. This is GENIUS… mean, come on, you cannot go wrong. I just used mine to put on a black charcoal peel off mask and typically those are soooo messy because the charcoal stains my fingers sometimes. No mess this time!”

Another shopper added that they believed it was the best purchase they made all year, saying, “Amazing, I’ve been considering a set for over a year but didn’t want to spend a lot to find out I hate the feeling or they just don’t work. These are such a great value, they do as promised and they feel really great on your skin. They’re also super easy to clean off which is a huge plus! Highly recommend this set.”