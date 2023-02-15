This Gwyneth Paltrow-Loved Brand Has a New Sensitive Skin-Friendly Balm Made for Skin Issues Caused by Menopause

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Your body goes through a lot of changes during menopause and you may experience all kinds of symptoms from moodiness and trouble sleeping, to weight gain and hot flashes. In addition to that, menopause can also cause changes to your skin. Maybe you’ve noticed that your skin is not as firm, smooth, or tight as before. Instead, you’d describe it as crepey, droopy, dry, or riddled with fine wrinkles. Chances are the products that you swore by in your younger years just no longer cut it. Fortunately, there are skincare products out there that were made to help with the changes your skin goes through during menopause. In fact, a new one just launched today.

The celeb-loved skincare brand Avène dropped a new age-defying product that’s a must-have for dry, mature, and aging skin. The RetrinAL Ceramide Lipid-Replenishing Balm rejuvenates, smooths, and protects your face’s skin. In a nutshell, it’s your latest solution for more youthful-looking skin.

And the bonus part? One of its key ingredients already has the stamp of approval from so many celebrities. Avène’s new product contains the best-selling Thermal Spring Water that softens and calms the skin. It’s a favorite among A-listers like Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie to Hailey Bieber and Irina Shayk. So, it’s fair to say that this latest firming balm is bound to be just as popular and effective.

RetrinAL CERAMIDE Lipid-Replenishing Balm

Image: Avène.

The RetrinAL Ceramide Lipid-Replenishing Balm is your champion against aging skin. It intensely hydrates for up to 48 hours and repairs your skin barrier, while also visibly reducing fine lines and wrinkles. That’s right, your complexion will look so radiant after you’re done with applying it.

Again, keep in mind that this face balm is mostly effective for those with dry and mature skin types. The clean formula particularly helps to strengthen and nourish those with estrogen-deficient skin that's accentuated by menopause. And thanks to its plant-based alternative to Retinol, it's gentle, especially for sensitive skin.

So, treat yourself to this Avène’s RetrinAL Ceramide Lipid-Replenishing Balm that will help you age gracefully. If you ask us, we bet this firming treatment will give your face a healthy, stunning glow.