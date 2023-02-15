Jennifer Lopez Credits Her Long & Ultra Volumized Lashes to This ‘Superhero’ Mascara That’s Now on Sale for $15

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to celebrity-approved beauty, we can’t help but fill our carts with the latest finds since our favorite stars aren’t shy about sharing the products that make them look fabulous. It’s easier than ever to bring all of the red-carpet beauty homes to your own makeup station. Right now, we’re stuck on this $15 mascara that Jennifer Lopez credits her long and ultra-volumized lashes to.

It Cosmetic’s Superhero Elastic Stretch Volumizing Mascara is J.Lo approved. It promises to lengthen, volumize, and stretch with just one coat of the formula. It’s packed with polymers, collagen, biotin, proteins, and peptides, which all work together to strengthen and enhance each strand. Plus, when you combine the ingredients with the Lash-Changing Power Brush, it’s a match made in heaven. To use, just swipe a few layers of the super black pigment on your lashes and watch how fast they transform.

IT Cosmetics Superhero Elastic Stretch Volumizing Mascara — $15.60, originally $26.00

Even though the mascara’s name already suggests it’s a powerhouse for your lashes, shoppers also dub it a “superhero.” One says, “I’m 67, and I’ve gone from extremely full lashes to skimpy one’s that go in every direction! My daughter introduced me to Superhero. I bought it, tried it, and now my lashes look normal and more full, not quite what I used to have, but, Hey, at 67, they look much better than before I began using Superhero!! Thank you for such wonderful products!”

“This is the only mascara I can and will use!” another reviewer wrote. “! Tried many different others that say they will lengthen your lashes, but none of them hold a candle to the IT mascara!”

People who use the mascara say it gives “perfect. lashes.” A final mascara user explained: “I am a mascara snob and have been using the same brand of mascara for three years and have never found anything I like as much…..until now!! This mascara is amazing. Gives my lashes so much volume and lift!”