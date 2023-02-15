Walmart’s Thyme & Table Collection Is the Super Chic Kitchenware Line You’re Not Shopping, But Should Be

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We all know when we need to stock up on everything we need for the whole house, Walmart is the place to go. The big box retailer has aisles and aisles of every basic necessity and is an efficient one-stop shop for low-priced items to check off everything on our list. The truth is, however, that Walmart is way more than that: It’s also a store where you can get super stylish items for your home! Case in point: the boldly chic kitchenware and dinnerware collection from Thyme & Table.

Available exclusively at Walmart, Thyme & Table is a unique collection of kitchen essentials, including cookware, dinnerware, and more. Curated for recipe gurus and enthusiastic foodies who crave bold style and unmatched quality. From cookware and dinnerware to storage necessities and cleaning basics, the brand offers reliable and eye-catching products that complement your colorful lifestyle.

While most of us have kitchen cabinets full of stuff, either gifted from wedding registries or purchased ourselves to stock a new home, over time, those items experience some wear and tear and need to be replaced. Raise your hand if more than three of your mugs are chipped! (My hand is up!). Plus, older items might not be microwave or dishwasher-safe, making them less functional than your modern life requires. Or, your personal style may have changed, your family size increased, or an upcoming special occasion has you rethinking your place settings.

Replacing old dinnerware with new sets can help improve the overall appearance of your table setting, give a fresh, updated look to your dining table, or add an extra touch of elegance and sophistication. Whatever your reason for needing new dinnerware, Thyme & Table has statement items that will jazz up your collection and fit your budget.

We’ve rounded up three of our favorites below. Check them out, and turn your next tablescape into a showstopper!

Thyme & Table Dinnerware Grey Marble Stoneware, 12 Piece Set

Courtesy of Thyme & Table.

This 12-piece dinnerware set with a marbled grey pattern provides service for four with dinner plates, salad plates, and bowls. Made of stoneware, each piece is microwave, dishwasher, and freezer-safe, and oven safe up to 428 degrees.

Thyme & Table Dinnerware Grey Marble Stoneware, 12 Piece Set $54 Buy now

Thyme & Table Stoneware Rectangular Baker Set

Courtesy of Thyme & Table.

Great for both baking and serving, this two-piece stoneware rectangular baker set with coordinating black-and-white patterns is dishwasher, microwave, and freezer safe, and oven safe up to 450 degrees. The medium baker holds 2 quarts, while large baker holds 3.6 quarts.

Thyme & Table Stoneware Rectangular Baker Set $27.98 Buy now

Thyme & Table Serveware Black & White Assorted Stoneware Round Bowls, 4 Pack

Courtesy of Thyme & Table.

Versatile and essential, this contemporary, black-and-white bowl set has a place in your kitchen from cereal to soup and so much more. Made of stoneware, each bowl is dishwasher, microwave, and freezer safe.