If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Wrinkles are unavoidable, and your hands and neck are typically where signs of aging are super noticeable. While there’s absolutely nothing wrong with that, there are products out there that can help you achieve a smoother appearance and basically “reverse the clock,” if you so choose. If wrinkles on your hands are something you want to smooth out, we found an affordable solution that has shoppers raving. Crépe Erase’s Anti-Aging Hand Repair Treatment is a must-have product in your routine that targets dryness and crepey skin, while improving the look of your hands overall. Plus, the brand’s products come highly recommended by Jane Seymour, who’s still looking as flawless as ever.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

First off, let’s talk crepey skin. Maybe you’ve noticed your skin isn’t as firm anymore. Instead, it’s thin, droopy, or finely wrinkled, which is basically what crepey skin is. It’s caused by the body slowing down collagen production. Don’t worry, though, because Crépe Erase’s hand cream takes care of that for just $22. No need for any additional treatments. Simply, make sure to apply this moisturizer consistently to see the best results.

Made with the brand’s unique Trufirm Complex, powerful hand cream has ingredients that support natural collagen and elastin production. And thanks to its nourishing formula, many reviewers noticed a visible difference in a short time period. They vouched that the hand treatment gave them smoother and plumper hands that felt so soft.

Crépe Erase Anti-Aging Hand Repair Treatment

Image: Crépe Erase. Image: Crépe Erase.

Anti-Aging Hand Repair Treatment $22 Buy now

One reviewer writes on Amazon, “I was skeptical about this cream but on my second application, I noticed my hands with fewer wrinkles. I would buy this again.”

Whereas another saw results within three weeks, saying “I’ve really noticed a difference in my hands! The veins are much less noticeable and the skin seems to have found plumpness that I haven’t seen or felt in years.” Related story This $4 Comb With Over 12,000 Perfect Reviews Detangles Effortlessly While Minimizing Hair Loss

Out of all of our body parts, hands are typically among the first to show signs of aging. So if you want an age-defying and deeply moisturizing solution, try Crépe Erase’s Hand Repair Treatment. It’s bound to be your go-to, especially this winter.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: