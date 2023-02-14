This $4 Comb With Over 12,000 Perfect Reviews Detangles Effortlessly While Minimizing Hair Loss

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to hair care, keeping it simple is key for healthy and shining locks. Of course need a staple shampoo and conditioner, a few styling tools, and a good comb. Most forfeit using the comb and turn to brushes for detangling purposes, but there’s something about an original comb that completes your hair arsenal. If you haven’t used one in years, we’re here to change that. Your hair will benefit from having a gentle option that reduces tangles and breakage, unlike some brushes that rip your strands out. Luckily, you can snag a luxurious looking one for $4 from Amazon.

Paul Mitchell’s comb effortlessly detangles hair without all of the pulling and tugging. Instead, it works through even the toughest of tangles. The comb is crafted with thicker “teeth” that don’t break as it moves through your strands like other options on the market — after all, it has earned 12,000 perfect reviews. Plus, it also is a match for those with curly hair, too.

Paul Mitchell Pro Tools Detangler Comb

Paul Mitchell

Detangler Comb $4.50 Buy now

Shoppers love the comb and say it’s “perfect.” One said, “This comb fits nicely in my hand and does exactly what it is supposed to for a very good price. I like the color of the comb as I feel expensive. It’s been dropped and used by my granddaughter to comb her doll’s hair, and it has made it through with flying colors.”

According to shoppers, the comb is also “great for limiting hair loss.” One wrote, “very happy with the size and sturdiness of this comb. The teeth are smooth; no sharp seams. After finger-combing my long, fine, slightly wavy, hair (when it’s dry), I use this to further reduce tangles without pulling out a lot of hair.”

“I had very low expectations for a $4 comb off amazon,” another five-star reviewer said. “My hair is very long, my layers are overly grown out, and I am always fighting with tangles, but ripping out fistfuls of hair in the process. So, I bought this comb, and it is bomb.com! it works for my hair and my toddler, too she’s especially wanky when it comes to her hair being touched, but she loves her nightly combing! for the price, it can’t be beat! I have two now!”

Other customers call it an “excellent curl separator.” A final reviewer explained, “I’ve recently learned the art of separating your curls, and what a huge difference it can make in the look of them. I bought this comb, and now my hair looks way more professional when curled. The teeth are wide enough to separate without messing them up. It does its job well.”

