Shoppers Are ‘Legit Glowing’ Thanks to This $15 ‘Hydration Game Changer’ From a Kate Hudson & Kaia Gerber-Approved Brand

Kate Hudson and Kaia Gerber’s beauty routines have more in common than you’d think. Both choose to moisturize their lips with Laneige’s Lip Sleeping Mask, which many other celebrities swear by as well. But this Korean skincare brand has a bunch of other hydrating products worth trying as well. If you ask us, the Cream Skin is exactly what you need for the cold weather. It’s a two-in-one formula that functions as a toner and moisturizer to deliver intense moisture. And the bonus part? Your skin will look its very best for just $15. That’s right, Laneige’s Cream Skin is a budget-friendly option that ranges between $15 and $30. And trust us, you’ll want to stock up on a couple of them for those lazy skin days.

This skin toner and moisturizer takes care of most of your skin’s needs. Packed with amino acids, its deeply hydrating ingredients help to smooth, soothe, and strengthen your skin’s moisture barrier. According to the brand, this product contains the same amount of moisture as a jar of cream but in a super lightweight texture.

LANEIGE Cream Skin

Many reviewers love using Laneige’s Cream Skin, particularly in the winter, calling it a hydration game changer. “I use this to add in some extra moisture to my skin in the winter months and it hydrates so well it feels amazing,” said a reviewer on Amazon. “I have used this in the summer as a stand-alone moisturizer because as you rub it in it almost feels like it gets thicker like a water cream.”

Another added, “This product left my skin feeling very moisturized. I do have very dry skin so it felt hydrated after a couple of uses. I use it with a cotton pad and [use it on] my face [and it leaves it] feeling so soft.”

However, keep in mind that the face moisturizer is ideal for those with dryer skin. So if you’re looking for moisture-rich ingredients, try Laneige’s Cream Skin in your routine.

