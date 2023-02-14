This Bestselling Cat Grass Growing Kit Is Ideal for Cats & Their Green-thumbed Humans

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Spring is just around the corner, and many home gardeners are itching to get back outside and in the garden. But you don’t have to wait for the ground to thaw to flex that green thumb — you can start growing delicious cat grass inside for your furry friend ahead of planting your own vegetables.

The Cat Ladies Cat Grass Growing Kit is a fun way to bring gardening indoors and treat your cat to something special all at the same time. The growing kit comes with soil disks, locally-sourced cat grass seeds, and three BPA-free growing trays for your grass to take root in. The cat grass blend includes a healthy mix of digestion-aiding grasses including barley, wheat grass, oat, and rye.

And the grow kit couldn’t be easier to set up. Just place a soil disk in one of the containers and add water (make sure to place your plastic container on a tray to catch any excess water that drains out). Sprinkle the seeds on top of the damp soil and watch the grass sprout in about four to six days.

“This cat grass kit is amazing!” one five-star reviewer wrote. “I was previously buying my cat grass from a retail store. It never lasted long enough for the money I paid! This grass is totally the opposite! Grows fast, and thick, lasts longer, and best of all, my cat loves it even more than the store-bought kind! My cat loves me more now!”

And this kit gives you a good opportunity to become a better gardener by paying attention to what the grass needs as it grows. Another reviewer added, “Seeds germinate quickly if you don’t drown them in water. Sunlight in a warm window helps a lot. I have to grow grass in a separate room because as soon as the grass starts growing my cat won’t wait till it’s tall enough to eat! I water with a sprayer so as not to overwater.”

Both you and your cat will love this cat grass kit from The Cat Ladies, and if you grab it right now on Amazon, you can save $3 on the three-pack.

