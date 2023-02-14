Pet Parents Call This Self-cleaning Brush ‘a Brilliant Engineering Marvel’ & It’s on Sale for Nearly 50% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If your pet is always a bit wary of you brushing out their coat, it may be because the brush you’re using a bit paintful. A lot of slicker pet brushes have stiff needle-like bristles that are tough on tangles and also rough on your pet’s skin. Do your pet a favor and upgrade your brush to the self-cleaning, gentle slicker brush from Ruff ‘N Ruffus that cuts down on cleanup time and prevents your cat or dog from yowling in pain.

The Ruff ‘N Ruffus Self-Cleaning Slicker Brush is a pain-free alternative to standard fine-tooth brushes. Each bristle on the Ruff ‘N Ruffus brush has a soft plastic tip that prevents the bristles from scratching delicate skin, but they’re still sturdy enough to power through the fluffiest of fur. And when you’re done brushing, just push the button on the brush to retract the bristles and wipe the hair off the protective shield.

Right now, the Ruff ‘N Ruffus slicker brush is just $11, and it comes with a free set of pet nail clippers to complete your at-home grooming kit.

Pet parents love how easy this brush is to use and clean, and it’s racked up over 19,700 five-star reviews. “This brush is a BRILLIANT engineering marvel!!” one pet parent wrote in their review. “Ok, so not that dramatic, but certainly close enough for me! Did the research, read the reviews, and took the plunge. Yeah… cat loves it, I love the ease with which to remove all the hair… literally by the push of a button. Brilliant, just brilliant. Buy it, trust me, it’s well worth it. Oh and it comes with a nice little ziplock storage bag with nail clippers!! Brilliant!!”

Another five-star reviewer wrote, “This brush is really easy to remove the fur [from] after brushing. My cat loves the brush. The bristles are firm enough to do a good job going through the fur and comfortable enough not to irritate the pet.”

Treat your cat or dog to a pain-free grooming session and treat yourself to a seconds-long clean up. Grab the Ruff ‘N Ruffus slicker brush while it’s on sale for just $11.

