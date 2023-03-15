This Convenient Credit Card Is the Secret to Planning an Affordable Family Vacation

Planning a family vacation, although fun, exciting, and sometimes much-needed, can get extremely expensive depending on how many kids you have, where you’re going, and how long you’re staying. There are a lot of factors to consider when thinking about how to save money while traveling, which makes going on a vacation work. Rather than lounging by the pool or exploring foreign side streets in a city you’ve never been to, you spend time crunching numbers, which leaves you unable to actually enjoy a relaxing getaway and wondering why you even tried to book a family vacation in the first place or getting back home and realizing that you spent way more than originally intended (we’ve all been there so no judgment).

Before you throw in the family vacation towel, you may want to consider trying something new to help save money on the go (when I say consider, I mean you should most definitely try it because it is a game-changer). The Chase United Explorer Card offers a wide range of benefits and rewards you can use to help rid you and your family of some of the added expenses you accrue while traveling. That’s right, you can save money on your next family vacation. Read below for more information on the many benefits of the Chase United Explorer Card.

Free First Checked Bag

Gone are the days of having to worry about cramming your clothes and toiletries into one bag for a two-week vacation. With the Chase United Explorer Card, the primary card member and one companion traveling on the same reservation will each receive their first standard checked bag free (up to $35 value, each way, per person) on United-operated flights. All you have to do is include the United MileagePlus® number in the reservation and purchase the tickets from United with the card. For complete details, visit here.

Get Credit Using Plane Perks

There’s nothing better than enjoying a drink or Wi-Fi on a plane, especially when traveling internationally. It makes the travel experience that much better and with the Explorer Card you can do that while getting back 25% as a statement credit. This extends to purchases of food, beverages, and Wi-Fi onboard United-operated flights and on Club premium drinks when you pay with your Explorer Card. Additionally, you can also receive a statement credit of up to $100 every four years as reimbursement for the application fee for Global Entry, TSA PreCheck®, or NEXUS when charged to your card.

Stay at a Luxury Hotel & Resort

Receive complimentary card member benefits at a stay of over 1,000 properties many of which include the world’s most exquisite hotels, resorts, lodges, and spas. All you have to do is make a reservation through the United Explorer program using your Chase card to receive rewards including daily breakfast for two, a special benefit unique to each property, such as a dining or spa credit, complimentary Wi-Fi, a room upgrade, if available, and early check-in and late checkout, if available. For more information, visit here.

Earn Miles When You Dine & Lodge

Earning miles has never been easier. With the Chase Explorer Card, you'll earn 2 miles per $1 spent on dining including eligible delivery services and lodging accommodations when booked with the hotel.

The benefits are endless (and worth it), so don’t miss out on the opportunity to sit back, relax and save money. To learn more about the Chase United Explorer Card and its perks, visit here for details.

