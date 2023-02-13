We’ve Found A Lookalike of Shay Mitchell’s Popular Béis Weekender Bag & It’s Almost Half the Cost

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Traveling in itself can be super stressful, so you want to find products that are convenient and can make your life as easy as possible. But of course, that may be easier said than done if you’re someone who wants to make sure you pack every single thing you need on your trip (and more!). Luckily, there are travel bags out there for travelers who want to bring everything. Best part is, you don’t need to blow your budget to get it.

Chances are, you’ve heard about the internet-famous Weekender bag from Béis, the luggage and travel accessory brand founded by actress Shay Mitchell. As someone who owns one of the bags themselves, I would have to agree that the bag makes an ideal travel companion. However, I’ll admit, the Weekender is a bit pricey, to say the least. In fact, it retails for $98, which may not be in the budget for everyone.

But thanks to our master digging skills, we’ve found a comparable overnight bag for a whole lot cheaper. Plus, numerous Amazon shoppers claim it’s just as good as the original.

Etronik Travel Duffel Bag

Image: ETRONIK.

Etronik Travel Duffel $49.99 Buy now

Etronik’s Travel Duffel at Amazon looks exactly like Béis’ Weekender bag, but for $48 less than the original. That’s right, this lookalike is also extremely spacious, has useful pockets, a detachable shoulder strap as well as a trolley sleeve to fit over a luggage’s handle. This travel accessory also features a USB Charging port and a water-proof fabric, unlike Béis’ Weekender. It even has a separate shoe department at the bottom which made Béis’ version so popular.

Reviews believe it’s fairly similar to the real deal too. “This is like a Beis bag dupe. It’s so spacious and I love the compartment for shoes or dirty clothes on the bottom,” said a reviewer on Amazon.

It’s currently an Amazon best-seller, and we’re not surprised in the slightest. Etronik’s Travel Duffel is cute, functional, and affordable. What more can you want? At only $50, you can fit up to five days’ worth of clothing according to another reviewer.

If you ask us, this lookalike Béis weekender bag is worth trying out if you want a lower price. So, add Etronik’s Travel Duffel on Amazon to your cart now for your next trip.

Béis The Weekender

Image: Béis.

If you don’t mind a splurge, then check out the original Weekender bag from Béis. It’s a top-tier option for every short trip you have planned.

The Weekender $98 Buy now

